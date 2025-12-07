US Fed Policy, CPI Inflation, ICICI Pru AMC IPO, Meesho Listing—The Week Ahead

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rallied on Dec. 5 after the RBI cut the key benchmark interest rate for the first time in six months and took steps to boost liquidity to support a 'goldilocks' economy in the face of high US tariffs.

Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 447.05 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 85,712.37. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 152.70 points, or 0.59%, to 26,186.45. In doing so, the RBI seems to have shrugged off concerns over fall in the rupee, which breached 90 to a dollar this week.

The RBI lowered its inflation forecast for the fiscal year through March to 2% from 2.6%, while raising its GDP growth projection to 7.3%, from the previous estimate of 6.8% over robust economic growth and constant disinflation.