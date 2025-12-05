Business NewsEconomy & FinanceRupee Tests 90-Per-US Dollar Level As RBI Announces $5-Billion Buy-Sell Swap
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Tests 90-Per-US Dollar Level As RBI Announces $5-Billion Buy-Sell Swap

The Indian currency fell 4 paise to the day's low of 90.02 against the US dollar.

05 Dec 2025, 11:13 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The rupee declined below psychologically crucial level of 90-per-dollar level on Friday. (Photo source: Radha Raswe/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The rupee declined below psychologically crucial level of 90-per-dollar level on Friday. (Photo source: Radha Raswe/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Indian rupee slipped below 90-per-dollar level briefly on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India reduced the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% and announced a $5-billion buy-sell swap of a three-year tenure.

"As far as the rupee is concerned, it is not positive. Having said that, we are not seeing much negative impact on the currency as of now. Maybe RBI is there," said Ritesh Bhanshali, director, Mecklai Financial Services. "The way RBI had come in at around 90.50 yesterday, they did not want the currency to breach the level. For rupee, 91.20–90.50 will be the upper end, and 88.00 will be the lower end."

The Indian currency quickly erased gains from the day's high against the greenback during the Governor Sanjay Malhotra's speech and fell below 90.00-a-dollar level. It fell as much as 4 paise to the day's low of 90.02 against the US dollar so far on Friday.

Earlier, the Indian rupee advanced 28 paise to 89.70 against the US currency. The rupee settled at 89.98 a dollar on Thursday.

ALSO READ

UBS Raises Rupee's Range Forecast To 90–92 Per Dollar In 2026 As It Sees Near-Term Risks
Opinion
UBS Raises Rupee's Range Forecast To 90–92 Per Dollar In 2026 As It Sees Near-Term Risks
Read More

The RBI will conduct the buy-sell swap on Dec 6. In the swap, the central bank will buy dollars and sell them at the end of the three-year tenure. This will likely weigh on the currency in the short-term.

The rupee hit a new low of 90.42 against the US dollar Thursday. The domestic unit came under pressure because of dollar demand amid foreign fund outflows and uncertainty about the US and India trade deal.

The central bank also announced that it will buy Rs 1 lakh-crore worth of bonds via Open Market Operations.

ALSO READ

Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar Before MPC Meet Outcome But Still Above 90
Opinion
Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar Before MPC Meet Outcome But Still Above 90
Read More

However, the losses in the domestic currency were limited against the greenback as the RBI raised forecasted a modest current account deficit for financial year 2026. Malhotra said that healthy services exports, remittances will keep India's current account deficit modest.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Rise As Bank Stocks Surge Post RBI Rate Cut; Nifty Realty Leads Gains
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Rise As Bank Stocks Surge Post RBI Rate Cut; Nifty Realty Leads Gains
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT