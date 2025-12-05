Business NewsEconomy & FinanceRBI Monetary Policy 2025 Live Updates: Will Governor Malhotra Deliver Repo Rate Cut?
ADVERTISEMENT

RBI Monetary Policy 2025 Live Updates: Will Governor Malhotra Deliver Repo Rate Cut?

RBI MPC Live Updates: The decision comes at a time when Rupee is in a slump and has declined 4.8% against the dollar this year.

05 Dec 2025, 08:53 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Malhotra will announce the decision of the six-member MPC at 10:00 a.m. (Source: PTI)</p></div>
Malhotra will announce the decision of the six-member MPC at 10:00 a.m. (Source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC of the Reserve Bank of India, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, began its three-day meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 3, to discuss the fifth monetary policy for financial year 2026. Key areas of the decision-making process included interest rates, inflation and growth outlook.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

RBI Monetary Policy 2025 Live: Cut Or Not To Cut, That Is The Question

Should India's rate setting panel cut rates further, as retail inflation is widely expected to turn negative in the coming few readings? Or should it hold its fire and watch for further evolving data, even as GDP clocked in a surprising 8.2% growth rate for the July-September quarter? 

There are too many expert voices advocating for both sides and they all seem very sure.

Click here to read what experts have to say


RBI MPC Meeting 2025: When And Where To Watch RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Statement Live?

You can watch the RBI announcement live on the RBI’s social media handles. The RBI Governor’s press briefing can also be watched live on NDTV Profit.

Audiences can follow the updates in real time and track key highlights on YouTube and other social media channels of the NDTV Network.  

Viewers can visit RBI’s YouTube channel to watch the press conference at 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 5.


RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: What Experts Have To Say

“As the RBI’s MPC meets, the realised inflation and the trajectory provides space for RBI to ease interest rates to improve the transmission, however the weakening rupee and strong GDP might push the same for February meeting. The expert expectations are divided on the status quo or a cut," said Kunal Shah, Co-founder, SURE.


RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Committee Schedule For 2025-2026

The last RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting for financial year 2025-26 will be held on the following date:

  • Feb. 4-6, 2026

The central bank holds six bi-monthly meetings annually. Previous meeting in this financial year took place in October.


RBI MPC Live Updates: October 2025 Highlights

The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee in its previous meeting in October kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% for the second consecutive time. The decision was made unanimously by the MPC committee, which has also unanimously decided to maintain a 'neutral' stance.

Five Key Highlights:

  • RBI retained 'neutral' stance, with most of the commentary from the governor Sanjay Malhotra alluding to lower inflation.

  • The Reserve Bank of India lowered its inflation project for FY26 at 2.6% vs 3.1% earlier, with Sanjay Malhotra stating, "There has been a singificant moderation in inflation."

  • The inflation project of Q2FY26 and Q3FY26 stands at 1.8% while Q4FY26 stands at 4%.

  • Real GDP growth for FY26 has been revised upward to 6.8% from the earlier estimate of 6.5%, which indicates stronger-than-expected economic performance.

  • RBI has proposed a series of measures to improve credit flow, ease costs and expanding lending flexibility.




Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT