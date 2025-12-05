MPC Preview: Rupee’s Slump Complicates RBI’s Path To Rate Cut

The Reserve Bank of India’s last interest rate decision of the year is proving to be one of its trickiest, with policymakers having to weigh up record low inflation against a plunging currency and 8%-plus economic growth.

A majority of the 44 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the central bank to cut its benchmark repurchase rate by a quarter point to 5.25% on Friday given inflation is well below the 4% target. But with the economy expanding at a rapid clip and the rupee dropping to a record low below 90 to the dollar, there are plenty of reasons for the RBI to pause as well — as forecast by Citigroup Inc., Standard Chartered Plc and State Bank of India.

After keeping rates unchanged in the past two policy meetings, Governor Sanjay Malhotra opened the door to rate cuts last month, saying there was “definitely scope” for rates to come down. Since then, however, official data showed the economy is proving resilient in the face of high US tariffs, expanding at a faster-than-expected pace last quarter, while the rupee has plummeted.

As a result, rate cut expectations “appear to have faded,” and the RBI seems to be entering a phase of prolonged pause, said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser at State Bank of India and a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.