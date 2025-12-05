Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Muted Open Ahead Of MPC Decision; HUL, HCLTech, Railtel Corp In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading trading flat at 26,189 as of 6:30 a.m., which implies a muted open for the NSE Nifty 50 index. Market participants will be monitoring outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., Railtel Corp of India, and HCLTech Ltd. shares will be in focus.

The Nifty closed above the 26,000 mark, snapping its four-day losing streak. The index saw an uptick of 0.18% or 47.75 points to 26,033.75. The Nifty consolidated in the 250-point range