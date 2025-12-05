ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Implies Muted Open Ahead Of MPC Decision; HUL, HCLTech, Railtel Corp In Focus
Track live updates on major share price movements, stock market news, and analysts' view here.
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex may open on a muted note as traders may wait for the outcomes of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee's policy meeting. Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., and Railtel Corp of India shares may react. The NSE Nifty 50 may find some support at 26,000 level. If it breaks the level, it will get next support at 25,900.
The GIFT Nifty was trading trading flat at 26,189 as of 6:30 a.m., which implies a muted open for the NSE Nifty 50 index. Market participants will be monitoring outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., Railtel Corp of India, and HCLTech Ltd. shares will be in focus.
The Nifty closed above the 26,000 mark, snapping its four-day losing streak. The index saw an uptick of 0.18% or 47.75 points to 26,033.75. The Nifty consolidated in the 250-point range
