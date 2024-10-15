Stocks To Watch: Hyundai Motor, Reliance Industries, HCLTech, HDFC AMC And More

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.

Hyundai Motor India is set to launch India's largest initial public offering worth Rs 27,870 crore, surpassing Life Insurance Corp. of India's Rs 21,000 crore IPO in 2022.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of giants Reliance Industries Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. for the quarter ended September.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. will release its financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.

Shares of the 264.1-crore IPO Garuda Construction and Engineering will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday.