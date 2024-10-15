Stocks To Watch: Hyundai Motor, Reliance Industries, HCLTech, HDFC AMC And More
Garuda Construction And Engineering, Sunteck Realty, Adani Energy Solutions and CESC will be other stocks to watch before going into trade on Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Monday.
Hyundai Motor India is set to launch India's largest initial public offering worth Rs 27,870 crore, surpassing Life Insurance Corp. of India's Rs 21,000 crore IPO in 2022.
Markets are set to react to the financial results of giants Reliance Industries Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. for the quarter ended September.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. will release its financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
Shares of the 264.1-crore IPO Garuda Construction and Engineering will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor India: Hyundai Motor India will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday, with a price band set between Rs 1,865 and Rs 1,960 per share. The Rs 27,870-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale, and the company has raised Rs 8,315 crore from anchor investors.
Garuda Construction and Engineering: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The Rs 264.1-crore IPO was subscribed 7.55 times on the final day, with bids led by non-institutional investors (9.03 times), qualified institutional investors (1.24 times), and retail investors (10.81 times).
Sunteck Realty: The company reported pre-sales of Rs 524 crore, a 32.7% increase from the previous year, while collections reached Rs 267 crore, reflecting a 25% year-on-year growth in its Q2 business update.
Adani Energy Solutions: In its quarterly update, the company announced that its system availability was 99.7%, its project pipeline totalled Rs 27,300 crore, and its total transmission network spanned 23,269 CKM.
Can Fin Homes: The company plans to consider raising Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
Chalet Hotels: The company has had its long-term rating upgraded by ICRA to A+ from A.
Honeywell Automation: The company has secured a contract to supply the airfield ground lighting system for Noida International Airport.
CESC: CESC's subsidiary, Purvah Green Power, is set to acquire a 100% stake in Deshraj Solar Energy to expand its renewable energy business.
IFGL Refractories: The company has established a 51-49 joint venture with Seychelles-based Marvels International for brick manufacturing in India.
Sterlite Tech: The company divested its stake in China-based Metallurgica Bresciana Maanshan Special Cable.
Earnings Post Market Hours On Monday
Reliance Industries Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.32% to Rs 2,31,535 crore versus Rs 2,31,784 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 2,35,519 crore).
Ebitda up 0.75% to Rs 39,058 crore versus Rs 38,765 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 40,421 crore).
Ebitda margin up 14 bps to 16.86% versus 16.72% (Bloomberg estimates 17.2%).
Net profit up 10.76% to Rs 19,323 crore versus Rs 17,445 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 18,813 crore)
HCL Technologies Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.86% to Rs 28,862 crore versus Rs 28,057 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 28,637 crore).
EBIT up 11.82% to Rs 5,362 crore versus Rs 4,795 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,111 crore).
EBIT margin up 148 bps to 18.57% versus 17.09% (Bloomberg estimate 17.8%).
Net profit down 0.51% to Rs 4,237 crore versus Rs 4,259 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,061 crore).
The company declared dividend of 12 Rs per share.
Reliance Jio Q2 FY25 (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.02% to Rs 28,338 crore versus Rs 26,478 crore.
Ebitda up 8.01% to Rs 15,036 crore versus Rs 13,920 crore.
Ebitda margin up 48 bps to 53.05% versus 52.57%.
Net profit up 14.43% to Rs 6,231 crore versus Rs 5,445 crore.
ARPU at Rs 195.1 versus Rs 181.7.
Reliance Retail Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down3.54% to Rs 66,502 crore versus Rs 68,937 crore.
Ebitda rose 0.3% to Rs 5,850 crore versus Rs 5,830 crore.
Ebitda margin up 30 bps at 8.8% versus 8.5%.
Net profit up 1.3% to Rs 2,836 crore versus Rs 2,800 crore.
Earnings In Focus On Tuesday
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., and KEI Industries Ltd. will be in focus as they are set to release their financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal.
India's benchmark stock indices, Nifty and Sensex, reached over one-week highs on Monday, driven by significant gains in Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. Market participants await the earnings reports from Reliance Industries Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.66% higher at 25,127.95, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.73% to finish at 81,973.05. Both indices marked their highest levels since October 3.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.