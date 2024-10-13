Hyundai Motor India IPO: Financials, Issue Details, Key Risks And More, All You Need To Know

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is set to hit the bourses with its IPO on Oct. 15. The Creta-maker is looking to raise Rs 27,870 crore making it the biggest IPO in India, surpassing Life Insurance Corp. of India's Rs 21,000-crore IPO in 2022. This will be the largest IPO globally in 2024 so far and also make it the first automaker to list in India in over two decades.

The ⁠company has sold 1.2 crore cars in India so far and has maintained its double-digit market share so far in its operations in India over the last 20 years.