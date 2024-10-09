How IPO-Bound Hyundai India Stacks Up Against Maruti

Hyundai India's IPO is set to open on Oct. 15 and will be open for subscription till Oct. 17, 2024. Bids can be made for a minimum of seven equity shares and in multiples of seven equity shares, thereafter. The company is offering 14.2 crore shares via offer for sale and there is no fresh issue component in the IPO.

Hyundai India's market cap stands at Rs 1.58 lakh crore, based on the upper end price band of Rs 1,960 per share.

Another key thing to track is the anchor book portion. The IPO is split with 50% of the issue being reserved for qualified institutional buyers. Anchor book allotment is part of this QIB share and roughly 4.24 crore shares are marked, with bidding date of Oct. 14. Again, based on upper price band, the anchor book portion could be around Rs 8,315 crore. Retail and FII portion is 35% and 15%, respectively.