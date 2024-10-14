Garuda Construction IPO: What GMP Indicates Ahead Of Listing

The initial public offering of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd., which was subscribed over 7.5 times, may have a tepid debut on the stock market, according to the grey market premium trends.

As of 2:23 p.m. on Monday, Investor Gain reported that the GMP on the IPO shares stood at zero. This indicated that the company may list flat at Rs 95 per share, which is the upper end of the issue price band.

Garuda Construction is expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, Oct. 15. If the grey market trends turn accurate, then the IPO allottees may bag no listing day gains. However, the GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.