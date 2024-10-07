Garuda Construction Raises Rs 75 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of Rs 264 Crore IPO

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd. raised Rs 75 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, an exchange filing showed on Monday.

A day before the IPO's launch, the Mumbai-based company said its board finalised the allocation of 78.95 lakh shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 95 apiece.

The maximum shares in the anchor book round, worth Rs 20 crore, were allotted to AG Dynamic Funds Ltd.

Five other entities—Trust Mutual Fund - Trust MF Flexi Cap Fund, Maybank Securities Pte., North Star Opportunities Fund VCC, Resonance Opportunities Fund and Bridge India Fund—were each allotted shares worth around Rs 10 crore.

The remaining shares, worth around Rs 5 crore, were allotted to Cognizant Capital Dynamic Opportunities Fund, the filing showed.

The three-day subscription window for Garuda Construction's IPO will open on Tuesday and close on Thursday. The company is targeting to raise up to Rs 264.1 crore, comprising Rs 173.85 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 90.25 crore via an offer for sale, as per the pre-offer documents.