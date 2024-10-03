Garuda Construction Fixes Rs 92-95 Price Band For Rs 264-Crore IPO

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 92-95 per share for its Rs 264-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share sale will open for public subscription on October 8 and conclude on October 10, the Mumbai-based company announced.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of 1.83 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 95 lakh equity shares by promoter PKH Ventures.

Proceeds from its fresh issuance to the extent of Rs 100 crore will be utilised for working capital requirements; and balance towards general corporate purposes including unidentified inorganic acquisitions.