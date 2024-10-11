How To Check Garuda Engineering IPO Allotment Status — Details Here

The initial public offering of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd. was subscribed 7.55 times on its third and last day of bidding on Thursday. The Rs 264 crore IPO received bids for 15,03,44,299 shares against 1,99,04,862 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 10.81 times while the quota for non-institutional investors received 9.03 times subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 1.24 times subscription.

Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO was subscribed 4.10 times on Day 2 and 1.91 times on Day 1.

The IPO was a mix of fresh issue of 1.83 crore equity shares and an offer of sale (OFS) of 95 lakh equity shares by promoter PKH Ventures. The company fixed a price band of Rs 92-95 per share for its initial public offering.

Garuda Construction and Engineering on Monday said it has raised Rs 75 crore from anchor investors.

The allotment for the Garuda Construction IPO will be finalised on October 11. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on October 15.

Investors can check the Garuda Construction IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. and on the BSE website.