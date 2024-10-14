CESC Subsidiary To Fully Acquire Deshraj Solar Energy

Purvah Green Power Pvt., a subsidiary of CESC Ltd., entered into a share purchase agreement on Monday to acquire a 100% share capital of Deshraj Solar Energy Pvt. on a fully diluted basis.

Deshraj Solar Energy will become a step-down subsidiary of Purvah Green Power after the acquisition. The acquisition, which is to be completed within two days, is being done with an aim to expand the renewable energy business, according to an exchange filing.

Deshraj Solar Energy is involved in the development of a solar photovoltaic power plant of 300-megawatt capacity in India.