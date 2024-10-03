CESC Arm Bags Projects Totalling 500 MW From Bhojraj Renewables, Inks Acquisition Deal

CESC Ltd. subsidiary, Purvah Green Power Pvt. Ltd., has signed a binding term sheet with Bhojraj Renewables Energy Pvt. for developing a 150 MW solar project and a 350 MW wind project.

Additionally, Purvah Green Power will acquire the entire shareholding of Bhojraj Renewables Energy Pvt. from its shareholders on a fully diluted basis, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

This agreement involves securing connectivity approval, land acquisition, and obtaining the necessary permits for both projects.

The total cash consideration for this acquisition could reach up to Rs 108.56 crore, contingent upon the successful completion of specific project-related milestones within designated timelines.

This amount covers the purchase of 100% of BREPT's equity shares, along with the acquisition of land and the necessary permits and approvals to facilitate the projects.

Earlier on Aug. 21, Purvah Green Power Pvt. had incorporated three new companies—Ecofusion Power Pvt., Ecovantage Energy Pvt., and Vitalgreen Power Pvt.—to explore opportunities in the renewable power sector.