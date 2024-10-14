RIL Q2 Results: Profit Partially Impacted By Declining O2C Business

Reliance Industries Ltd. reported its second quarter results, with a net profit rise of 11% to Rs 19,323 crore for the quarter ended September 2024. This profit figure aligns with the consensus estimates of analysts polled by Bloomberg. The growth in profit was partially impacted by negative pressure on gross refining margins affecting the oil-to-chemicals segment. However, strong performance in the retail and telecom segments contributed positively.

