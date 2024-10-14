Sunteck Realty Q2 Updates: Pre-sales Rise 33%, Collections Up 25%

Sunteck Realty Ltd. reported a 32.7% uptick in pre-sales in the July–September quarter, according to a provisional business update released on Monday.

Total pre-sales stood at Rs 524 crore year-on-year for the quarter ended September, as compared to Rs 502 crore in the quarter ended June.

In the first half of the current fiscal, pre-sales had registered a growth of Rs 1,026.7 crore, a notable 21.3% increase from Rs 782 crore that was witnessed in the previous financial year's similar period.