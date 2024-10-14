HCLTech Q2 Results: Profit Meets Estimates, Revenue Up 2.9%

Revenue up 2.9% to Rs 28,862.00 crore versus Rs 28,057.00 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28,637.2 crore)

Net Profit down 1% to Rs 4,237.00 crore versus Rs 4,259.00 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,111.7 crore)

Ebitda up 12% to Rs 5,362.00 crore versus Rs 4,795.00 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,061.6crore)

Margin at 18.6% versus 17.1%. (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%)

The shares of HCL Tech rose as much as 1.41% during the day to Rs 1,865.50 apiece on the NSE. The stock closed 0.88% higher at Rs 1,855.90 per share. This compares with a 0.66% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 46.06% in the last 12 months and 25.08% year-to-date

(This is a developing story).