HCLTech Q2 Results: Profit Meets Estimates, Revenue Up 2.9%
HCL Technologies, India's third-largest IT firm by market capitalisation, reported revenue growth in line with the ₹28,637.2 crore forecast.
HCL Technologies Ltd.'s second-quarter revenue rose sequentially in the quarter ended September, matching analysts' estimates.
The revenue of India's third largest IT company in terms of market captialisation rose 2.9% to Rs 28,862 crore during the July-September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 28,637.2 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
HCL Tech Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 2.9% to Rs 28,862.00 crore versus Rs 28,057.00 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28,637.2 crore)
Net Profit down 1% to Rs 4,237.00 crore versus Rs 4,259.00 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,111.7 crore)
Ebitda up 12% to Rs 5,362.00 crore versus Rs 4,795.00 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,061.6crore)
Margin at 18.6% versus 17.1%. (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%)
The shares of HCL Tech rose as much as 1.41% during the day to Rs 1,865.50 apiece on the NSE. The stock closed 0.88% higher at Rs 1,855.90 per share. This compares with a 0.66% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 46.06% in the last 12 months and 25.08% year-to-date
(This is a developing story).