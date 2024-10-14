Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 14% QoQ, ARPU Rises To Rs 195.3
The average revenue per user (ARPU) for Reliance Jio rose 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 193.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s profit rose 14% sequentially in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
The net profit of the telecom company climbed to Rs 6,231 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, as per the standalone results declared by the company on Monday. In the preceding quarter ended June 2024, it stood at Rs 5,445 crore.
The revenue from operations has risen by 7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 28,338 crore, as compared to Rs 26,478 crore in the April-June period.
Reliance Jio's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation expanded 8% sequentially to Rs 15,036 crore, whereas the EBitda margin climbed expanded by 50 basis points in the same period to 53.1%.
Reliance Jio Q2 FY25 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue rose 7% to Rs 28,338 crore.
Ebitda increased 8% to Rs 15,036 crore.
Ebitda margin expanded to 53.1% versus 52.6%.
The average revenue per user rose 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 195.3.
Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani credited the growth in digital services, including broadband sales, for the jump in ARPU.
"Growth in digital services was led by increased ARPU and improving customer engagement metrics reflecting the strong value proposition of our services. The home broadband segment is witnessing accelerated momentum on the back of our unique industry-leading JioAirFiber offering," Ambani said.
"Jio’s broad spectrum of offerings enables it to digitally empower every village, town, and city in India, as well as the country’s small and medium-scale enterprises. The digital services business continues to focus on innovative deep-tech solutions on a national scale and is on track to deliver the path-breaking benefits of Artificial Intelligence to all Indians," he added.
Shares of Jio's parent company Reliance Industries closed 0.11% up at Rs 2,745.2 apiece compared with 0.73% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.