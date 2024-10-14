Reliance Jio Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 14% QoQ, ARPU Rises To Rs 195.3

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s profit rose 14% sequentially in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The net profit of the telecom company climbed to Rs 6,231 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, as per the standalone results declared by the company on Monday. In the preceding quarter ended June 2024, it stood at Rs 5,445 crore.

The revenue from operations has risen by 7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 28,338 crore, as compared to Rs 26,478 crore in the April-June period.

Reliance Jio's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation expanded 8% sequentially to Rs 15,036 crore, whereas the EBitda margin climbed expanded by 50 basis points in the same period to 53.1%.