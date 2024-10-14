Adani Energy Solutions Q2 Operational Updates: Project Pipeline Rises To Rs 27,300 Crore

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. reported an increase in its project pipeline from Rs 17,000 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 27,300 crore in the second quarter, according to a press release.

The firm recently bagged three new transmission projects during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

The company said its transmission network was at 23,269 circuit kilometres, as compared to the length of 19,862 ckm in the same period of the previous year.

The company also mentioned its construction of the longest private high-voltage direct current line.

The company set up networked energy services in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Navinal (Mundra), and Khavda Phase IVA, adding 2,059 ckm to its under-construction network.