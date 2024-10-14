Adani Energy Solutions Q2 Operational Updates: Project Pipeline Rises To Rs 27,300 Crore
It has one of the lowest distribution losses of 4.85% in India as of the second quarter in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. reported an increase in its project pipeline from Rs 17,000 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 27,300 crore in the second quarter, according to a press release.
The firm recently bagged three new transmission projects during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
The company said its transmission network was at 23,269 circuit kilometres, as compared to the length of 19,862 ckm in the same period of the previous year.
The company also mentioned its construction of the longest private high-voltage direct current line.
The company set up networked energy services in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Navinal (Mundra), and Khavda Phase IVA, adding 2,059 ckm to its under-construction network.
The firm reported a strong network availability of 99.7%, which was maintained as compared to the same period of the quarter ended Sept. 30, last year.
It also reported an increase in power transmission capacity from 53,161 megavolt amperes to 70,686 MVA in the second quarter of the current fiscal year from the same period in the previous financial year.
It also said that it has one of the lowest distribution losses of 4.85% in India as of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. It reported the highest Ebitda margin of 91% (in transmission) in the sector.
The company raised Rs 8,373 crore through qualified institutional placement, qualifying it as the largest fundraise in the Indian power sector.
The company also secured primary and secondary equity investments from marquee investors, such as Qatar Investment Authority and GQG Partners.
A compound annual growth rate of 7% was reported in the regulatory asset base in Mumbai Discom since its acquisition. Adani Electricity Mumbai reported a 7% year-on-year increase from its total units sold from 2,446 to 2,609 units.
MPSEZ Utilities Ltd. reported a 50% YoY increase from its total units sold from 156 million units to 234 million units.
"Due to higher digital adoption rate, e-payment as a percentage of total collection increased to 83.27% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 vs 79.19% last year," the firm said.
The company reported total smart metering under-construction pipeline to be at 22.8 million smart meters across nine contracts.
ALSO READ
Adani Energy Solutions Gets A 'Buy' As ICICI Securities Initiates Coverage; Sees 30% Upside
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.