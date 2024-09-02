Adani Energy Solutions Expands Presence In Khavda with 7 GW Renewable Energy Transmission Project

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. has secured a project aimed at enhancing India's renewable energy infrastructure. The company has been awarded the contract for the Khavda Phase-IV Part-A transmission network, a key initiative to evacuate 7 GW of renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park into the National Grid.

The project, which involves approximately 298 kilometers of transmission lines (596 circuit kilometers) and an investment of around Rs 4,091 crore, is set to be completed in the next 24 months. This initiative is part of AESL’s broader effort to expand its transmission capabilities, which now include 21,783 circuit kilometers of lines and 61,686 MVA of transformation capacity, the company said in a press release.

The Khavda transmission network will feature a 300 MVAr STATCOM, the first of its kind, designed to enhance system stability by managing sudden power imbalances. The network will also include 765 kV double circuit lines connecting Khavda to Lakadia and Bhuj, along with a transformation capacity of 4,500 MVA, it added.

Khavda, identified as the world’s largest renewable energy park, is expected to significantly contribute to India's renewable energy targets. The project aims to address the infrastructure needs for evacuating clean energy from the park, thus supporting the country’s decarbonization efforts.

The contract was awarded through a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, and AESL will operate the project on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis for 35 years. The development includes the installation of 3x1500 MVA, 765/400 kV inter-connecting transformers, and bus reactors to further stabilize the grid.

“As the world’s largest renewable energy park, Khavda demands power evacuation infrastructure that is not only world-class but also resilient and future-ready,” said Mr Kandarp Patel, Chief Executive Officer, AESL.

“This investment will not only establish the critical transmission network required to evacuate the planned 30 GW of green power that Khavda will generate but also provide the much-needed grid stability. AESL is proud to be part of this initiative as this network will play a very important role in the seamless flow of green energy to the national grid, bolstering India’s journey towards net zero", he added.

