RIL Q2 Earnings: Five Key Highlights

Reliance Industries Ltd. announced its second-quarter results, reporting an 11% increase in net profit to Rs 19,323 crore for the quarter ended September 2024. Despite this growth, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate faced limited overall growth in the second quarter of the current financial year as negative pressure on gross refining margins impacted its oil-to-chemicals segment. However, robust performances in the retail and telecom sectors helped offset some of these challenges.

"I am happy to note that during this quarter Reliance once again demonstrated the resilience of its diversified business portfolio. Our performance reflects robust growth in digital services and upstream business. This helped partially offset weak contribution from O2C business, which was impacted by unfavourable global demand-supply dynamics," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, in an official statement.

The company's oil-to-chemical segment reported an Ebitda decline of 23.7% to Rs 12,413 crore, with margins down 300 basis points to 8%, compared to 11% in the previous year. Additionally, exports fell 15.7% year-on-year to Rs 70,631 crore.