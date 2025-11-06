Bihar Elections 2025: Mahua To Raghopur — Six Key Constituencies That Will Shape Poll Battleground
Bihar Elections 2025: Out of 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, a party needs 122 seats to form a majority in the state. The electoral results will be declared on Nov. 14, 2025.
Bihar Elections 2025: Voting for Bihar Assembly elections 2025 is all set to begin in two phases—on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11—setting the stage for a high-stakes' battle between RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan and the BJP-JD (U)-led NDA. After the two phases, final electoral results will be declared on Nov. 14, 2025 after counting of votes, as per the Election Commission.
To be clear, the National Democratic Alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Vikasheel Insaan Party.
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI reviews Inter-State border preparedness— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 30, 2025
Directs strict vigil to ensure peaceful, inducement-free polls pic.twitter.com/6XsHIw2iXJ
Out of 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, a party needs 122 seats to form a majority in the state. Here are the six key, high-profile constituencies that will play a key role in shaping Bihar's electoral battleground in 2025:
1. Raghopur (Vaishali district)
Raghopur has been a traditional turf of the RJD with Lalu Prasad Yadav himself winning from this seat in 1995 and 2000, while his wife Rabri Devi triumphed three times. Their son Tejashwi Yadav, the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan, has been the sitting MLA since 2015. In both 2015 and 2020 elections, Yadav defeated BJP’s Satish Yadav with wide margins.
Key candidates: Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) Vs Satish Kumar Yadav (BJP) Vs Chanchal Singh (Jan Suraaj Party).
2. Mahua (Vaishali district)
RJP supremo Lalu Prasad's estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav, will be engaged in a triangular contest at Mahua after having won the seat in 2015. After being expelled from RJD, Tej Pratap is contesting the election from his outfit Janshakti Janata Dal. The constituency will likely be fueled by an intra-Yadav family feud. Yadav will fight against RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan, the incumbent MLA, and Sanjay Singh of NDA-ally Lok Janshakti Party.
Key candidates: Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janata Dal) Vs Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD) Vs Sanjay Singh (LJP)
3. Alinagar (Darbhanga district)
Alinagar is one of the keenly watched contests as popular playback singer Maithili Thakur is BJP's pick from the Mithilanchal region seat. Trained in Indian classical, devotional and folk music, the 25-year old is the youngest candidate in the Bihar poll fray. She will face RJD's Binod Mishra. The seat had been an RJD's stronghold until 2020 when Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mishri Lal Yadav emerged victorious.
Key candidates: Maithili Thakur (BJP) Vs Binod Mishra (RJD)
à¤à¤ à¤ à¤²à¥à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤§à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¶à¤¸à¥à¤µà¥ à¤à¥à¤¹ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¹ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥¤— Maithili Thakur (@maithilithakur) October 29, 2025
à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¨à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¥, à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤¹ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¹ à¤à¥, à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯â¦ pic.twitter.com/Pvgs3OLSP3
4. Tarapur (Munger district)
Traditionally a JD(U) stronghold, this year the Tarapur seat has given to the BJP as a seat-sharing pact. BJP leader Samrat Choudhary’s entry marks a major shift in poll strategy by the NDA. The deputy CM will be up against RJD’s Arun Kumar during polls. JD(U)'s winning streak since 2010 has made the party dominant in the high-profile constituency.
Key candidates: Samrat Choudhary (BJP) Vs Arun Kumar (RJD)
5. Hasanpur (Samastipur district)
Once represented by former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, the Hasanpur seat will witness a fierce fight between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan. The constituency was held by the JD(U) for two consecutive terms before 2020. This year, incumbent minister Raj Kumar Ray is contesting on the JD(U) ticket against Mala Pushpam of the RJD in Hasanpur.
Key candidates: Mala Pushpam (RJD) Vs Raj Kumar Ray (JD(U))
6. Lakhisarai (Lakhisarai district)
BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has represented Lakhisarai since 2010 and served as Bihar's Deputy CM, is eyeing a fourth consecutive term. Sinha has been a dominant political figure in the district for over a decade. He is challenged by Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar, both of whom aim to harness anti-incumbency sentiment.
Key candidates: Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP) Vs Suraj Kumar (JSP)