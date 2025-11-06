Bihar Elections 2025: Mahua To Raghopur — Six Key Constituencies That Will Shape Poll Battleground

Bihar Elections 2025: Voting for Bihar Assembly elections 2025 is all set to begin in two phases—on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11—setting the stage for a high-stakes' battle between RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan and the BJP-JD (U)-led NDA. After the two phases, final electoral results will be declared on Nov. 14, 2025 after counting of votes, as per the Election Commission.

To be clear, the National Democratic Alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Vikasheel Insaan Party.