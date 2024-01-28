Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Quits RJD Alliance, Set To Be Sworn In As Chief Minister Of JDU-BJP Alliance
Nitish Kumar Switches Sides Eight Times In 10 Years
In the last 10 years Nitish Kumar has switched sides for eight times to retain the position of a chief minister.
Following is the record of his switching sides:
June 2013: Kumar breaks alliance with the BJP
2014: JDU routed in Lok Sabha polls, Kumar resigns as the Bihar chief minister
2014: Jitan Ram Manjhi becomes chief minister
Feb 2015: Kumar becomes chief minister again after a fallout with Manjhi
June 2015: Kumar, RJD and the Congress form Grand Alliance in Bihar
July 2017: Kumar breaks alliance, goes with the BJP again
August 2022: Kumar dumps the BJP, goes with the RJD
January 2024: Kumar resigns as chief minister to join the NDA again
Swearing-In Ceremony At 5 PM: NDTV
The swearing-in ceremony for Bihar chief minister position to take place at 5PM today.
"Have Resigned Today": Nitish Kumar To Reporters
Nitish Kumar told reporters in Patna that he resigned today. Will decide with earlier alliance parties about future plan of action.
Nitish Kumar, 9 Ministers To Take Oath In Evening: NDTV
Nine ministers and Nitish Kumar will take oath in the evening. The nine ministers are three from BJP, three from JDU, one HUM minister, one independent minister, the Chief Minister- Nitish Kumar and deputy chief ministers- Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.
"Garbage Goes Into Dustbin," Says Laloo Prasad's Daughter: PTI
In an apparent dig at JD(U) president Nitish Kumar who resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday said the 'garbage has gone into the dustbin'.