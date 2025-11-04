Bihar Elections 2025: JDU Looks To Wrest Power In Hasanpur Last Claimed By Tej Pratap

The Janata Dal (United) is eyeing victory from Bihar's Hasanpur constituency after losing it to RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav in the last assembly polls. Now, after reading the tea leaves, the party will hope for redemption in the Bihar Elections 2025, having won it back-to-back before 2020.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, had won Hasanpur by defeating Ray with a margin of 21,139 votes in 2020. This year, Tej Pratap is not contesting from what was considered a "safe seat" and will fight the assembly elections from Mahua in Vaishali district.

As the seat goes to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls on Nov. 6, here are the key details.