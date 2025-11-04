Bihar Elections 2025: Will Sanjay Singh Be A Spoiler In Yadav vs Yadav Battleground Of Mahua?
Bihar Elections 2025: Mahua (Vaishali) will see a Yadav-vs-Yadav family split playing out in the open, with Tej Pratap challenging sitting MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD.
Mahua (Vaishali) is emerging up as one of Bihar’s most-watched battlegrounds with former minister Tej Pratap Yadav (now contesting on a Janshakti Janata Dal ticket), incumbent RJD MLA Dr Mukesh Kumar Raushan, and businessman-politician Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) locked in battle.
Mahua will see a Yadav-vs-Yadav family split playing out in the open, with Tej Pratap Yadav challenging Raushan. Tej Pratap is Lalu Prasad Yadav's oldest son, who was expelled by his father from the RJD earlier this year. With NDA joining the fray by fielding LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh, the electoral battle has turned into a three-cornered fight.
Bihar Elections 2025: Candidates In Mahua (Vaishali) Constituency
Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD): Former RJD minister and Lalu Prasad’s older son is contesting Mahua on a Janshakti Janata Dal ticket after a public rupture within the RJD leadership earlier this year. Recent reports throw light on a public sibling spat with Tejashwi Yadav during the Mahua campaign.
Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD): Sitting MLA from Mahua since 2020, he wrested Tej Pratap’s hold on the seat. RJD’s top leadership is actively rallying for him in Mahua this time.
Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP—Ram Vilas): The businessman-politician contesting on an LJP (RV) ticket is actively involved in state politics. As per reports, he hopes to tap into the non-Yadav voter base amid a split in RJD’s core support.
Criminal Cases Of Mahua (Vaishali) Candidates
Here is a comparison of their declared criminal cases, assets, education and occupation. All figures and case details are from their self-sworn candidate affidavits collated by ADR’s MyNeta (ECI filings).
Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD): Eight pending, charges include murder, attempt to murder), cruelty among others, several cases from 2017–2021 are listed as pending, no convictions reported.
Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD): Two pending, charges include intentional insult intended to provoke breach of the peace, rioting with deadly weapons, disobedience and assault to public servant, house-trespass and more
Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP—Ram Vilas): Two pending, charges include cheating, criminal intimidation. No convictions reported.
Medical college in 5y
Then was sent on shunting to hastinapur, samastipur!
0 medical college
0 engineering college in 15y in Raghopur
Mahua public should vote for teju bhaia
Nit Mahua can be a reality
But iit raghopur is a distant dream tbhpic.twitter.com/iTi9vBteIJ
Assets, Liabilities Of Mahua (Vaishali) Candidates
Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD): Assets worth Rs 2.88 crore and liabilities are listed as NIL.
Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD): Assets worth Rs. 8.22 crore and liabilities worth Rs 2.77 crore listed as home/car loans.
Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP—Ram Vilas): Assets worth Rs 7.30 crore. Liabilities Nil.
à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¶— Mukesh Raushan (@MahuaKaMukesh) November 1, 2025
à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/FkEvULc8Ul
Education, Profession Of Mahua (Vaishali) Candidates
Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD): 12th pass. Political career includes ministerial stint in the earlier Grand Alliance government.
Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD): BDS, practicing dental surgeon and businessman.
Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP—RV): Graduate, businessman
"किसने आदरणीय रामविलास पासवान के जो अपने का काम किया उसे विधायक और नेता से सिमरी बख्तियारपुर के मेरे प्रिय जनता को सावधान रहना है। किसने हमें और हमारे परिवार को धोखा दिया वह आपको भी धोखा दे सकता है। इसलिए धोखेबाज को नहीं बल्कि ईमानदार और भरोसेमंद संजय कुमार सिंह को चुनिए, यू…"
Bihar Elections 2025: Positioning Of Candidates
Tej Pratap promises development projects, including an international cricket stadium in Mahua, a pledge aiming to win over the youth. He takes pride in his previous tenure, particularly securing a medical college in the area.
Mukesh Kumar Raushan is the incumbent RJD MLA from Mahua who enjoys steady support from devoted party followers who are wary of the split caused by Tej Pratap's candidacy.
Sanjay Kumar Singh is seen as a candidate with a strong hold on the Rajput and upper-caste votes in Mahua. Though he lost his deposit in the previous elections, Singh could emerge as a spoiler in the caste-based electoral mathematics.
Bihar Elections 2025: Mahua (Vaishali) Past Electoral Verdicts
2020 Bihar Assembly Elections
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD) won the Mahua seat with a margin of 13,770 votes (8.08%). He received 62,747 votes with a 36.48% vote share. Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP) finished third with 25,198 votes (14.65%). Tej Pratap did not contest in 2020.
2015 Bihar Assembly Elections
In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) won the Mahua seat with a margin of 28,155 votes (18.46%). Yadav secured 66,927 votes with a 43.34% vote share. Mukesh Kumar Raushan and Sanjay Kumar Singh did not contest in 2015.