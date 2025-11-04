Bihar Elections 2025: Will Sanjay Singh Be A Spoiler In Yadav vs Yadav Battleground Of Mahua?

Mahua (Vaishali) is emerging up as one of Bihar’s most-watched battlegrounds with former minister Tej Pratap Yadav (now contesting on a Janshakti Janata Dal ticket), incumbent RJD MLA Dr Mukesh Kumar Raushan, and businessman-politician Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) locked in battle.

Mahua will see a Yadav-vs-Yadav family split playing out in the open, with Tej Pratap Yadav challenging Raushan. Tej Pratap is Lalu Prasad Yadav's oldest son, who was expelled by his father from the RJD earlier this year. With NDA joining the fray by fielding LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh, the electoral battle has turned into a three-cornered fight.