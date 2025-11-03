Bihar Elections 2025: Can Mithila's Sweetheart Maithili Thakur Snatch Alinagar From RJD's Iron Grip?
The bugle is polished and all set to be blown for one of India's most thrilling political contests — The Bihar Assembly Elections. Some of the major battles in this field are anticipated out of constituencies like Raghopur, Alinagar, Tarapur, Hasanpur, Lakhisarai, and Mahua.
Of these, Darbhanga District's Alinagar, a stronghold of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, has a new, rather fresh, musical, and publicly popular BJP entrant Maithili Thakur. Thakur is pitted against an experienced Binod Mishra from RJD, and Biplaw Kumar Chowdhary from Jan Suraj.
Alinagar was dominated by RJD veteran Abdul Bari Siddiqui for decades till he opted out after his last victory in 2015. Seen as one of the most rugged grounds to break, BJP's strategy to put forward a folk singer who grew up in the region seems rather striking.
What is more striking is the demographic of the land, with Brahmins and Muslims rounding up to around 20% each, followed by Yadavs, EBCs and Dalits. While Mithila's 25-year-old sweetheart may be able to win hearts with her cultural affliction and popularity as a singer, will her voice be loud enough to crack through caste's glass window?
Especially when her opponent is a 65-year old veteran political player, well versed in the ways of the game. If she does, then she will become one of the youngest member of the legistlative assembly from the state.
Bihar Elections 2025
Bihar will see an electoral contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Additionally, Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections are scheduled to be held on Nov. 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on Nov. 14.