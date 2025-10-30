Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Meet Tejashwi Yadav: All About RJD Leader's Financial Assets, Gold Holding, Criminal Cases
Meet Tejashwi Yadav: All About RJD Leader's Financial Assets, Gold Holding, Criminal Cases

The 36-year-old leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) owns movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore and immovable assets of Rs 1.88 crore.

30 Oct 2025, 01:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Tejashwi Yadav's disclosed income grew multifold between financial years 2021 and 2025.
Tejashwi Yadav's disclosed income grew multifold between financial years 2021 and 2025. (Image: X profile)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of Bihar's opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, has disclosed comprehensive details of his wealth in his election affidavit.

He is contesting from the family stronghold of Raghopar assembly constituency in Vaishali district. He has been elected to the seat twice.

The 36-year-old leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) owns movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore and immovable assets of Rs 1.88 crore.

His wife Rajshree's assets are valued at Rs 59.7 lakh, and their children collectively possess nearly Rs 40 lakh in assets.

Personal Assets

Here's a breakdown of Tejashwi Yadav's movable assets:

  • Cash: Rs 1.5 lakh

  • Bank deposits: Rs 1.3 crore

  • Investment in shares of Indian companies: Rs 4.88 lakh

  • Jewellery, bullion and valuable things: 200 grams of gold worth Rs 17.13 lakh. Wife owns 480 grams of gold and 2 kilograms.

Immovable assets

  • Agricultural land: Rs 53.5 lakh

  • Non Agricultural Land: Rs 55 lakh

  • Commercial Buildings: Rs 50 lakh

  • Residential Buildings: Rs 30 lakh

  • Total value: Rs 1.88 crore

His disclosed income grew multifold between financial years 2021 and 2025. His source of income is salary and others. The leader has been an elected member of the Bihar Assembly since 2015. Both his parents have served as Chief Ministers of the state.

  • 2024 - 2025: Rs 11,46,610

  • 2023 - 2024: Rs 7,12,010

  • 2022 - 2023: Rs 4,74,370

  • 2021 - 2022: Rs 3,76,090

  • 2020 - 2021: Rs 2,14,350

Legal Cases

Tejashwi Yadav has 18 criminal cases and four appeals in the Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi.

The list of cases includes alleged violations of anti-corruption laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (PBPT) Act.

Moreover, Yadav is booked for charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, charges related to forgery of valuable security, statements conducing to public mischief, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

Education

Tejashwi Yadav's highest educational qualification is a 9th pass from DPS RK Puram school in New Delhi in the year 2006.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The counting of votes will be done on Nov. 14. Raghopar is part of phase one of polling.

