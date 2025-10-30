Meet Tejashwi Yadav: All About RJD Leader's Financial Assets, Gold Holding, Criminal Cases
The 36-year-old leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) owns movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore and immovable assets of Rs 1.88 crore.
Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of Bihar's opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, has disclosed comprehensive details of his wealth in his election affidavit.
He is contesting from the family stronghold of Raghopar assembly constituency in Vaishali district. He has been elected to the seat twice.
The 36-year-old leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) owns movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore and immovable assets of Rs 1.88 crore.
His wife Rajshree's assets are valued at Rs 59.7 lakh, and their children collectively possess nearly Rs 40 lakh in assets.
Personal Assets
Here's a breakdown of Tejashwi Yadav's movable assets:
Cash: Rs 1.5 lakh
Bank deposits: Rs 1.3 crore
Investment in shares of Indian companies: Rs 4.88 lakh
Jewellery, bullion and valuable things: 200 grams of gold worth Rs 17.13 lakh. Wife owns 480 grams of gold and 2 kilograms.
Immovable assets
Agricultural land: Rs 53.5 lakh
Non Agricultural Land: Rs 55 lakh
Commercial Buildings: Rs 50 lakh
Residential Buildings: Rs 30 lakh
Total value: Rs 1.88 crore
His disclosed income grew multifold between financial years 2021 and 2025. His source of income is salary and others. The leader has been an elected member of the Bihar Assembly since 2015. Both his parents have served as Chief Ministers of the state.
2024 - 2025: Rs 11,46,610
2023 - 2024: Rs 7,12,010
2022 - 2023: Rs 4,74,370
2021 - 2022: Rs 3,76,090
2020 - 2021: Rs 2,14,350
à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤ à¤ à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤·à¥à¤, à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥, à¤¨à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 30, 2025
à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¤à¤¤à¤° à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°, à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨ à¤à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤° à¤¨à¤¿:à¤¶à¤¬à¥à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤
à¤à¤² à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¨ à¤¨à¤à¤°, à¤¸à¤°à¤¾à¤¯ à¤°à¤à¤à¤¨, à¤¸à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°, à¤¸à¤à¤°à¤¾, à¤¦à¤°à¤à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤£, à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤¹à¥à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤à¤° à¤®à¤§à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/i4eBqAyPYT
ALSO READ
Allowance Hike, Pension, Insurance For Panchayat Representatives If INDIA Bloc Wins Polls: Tejashwi
Legal Cases
Tejashwi Yadav has 18 criminal cases and four appeals in the Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi.
The list of cases includes alleged violations of anti-corruption laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (PBPT) Act.
Moreover, Yadav is booked for charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, charges related to forgery of valuable security, statements conducing to public mischief, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.
Education
Tejashwi Yadav's highest educational qualification is a 9th pass from DPS RK Puram school in New Delhi in the year 2006.
Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The counting of votes will be done on Nov. 14. Raghopar is part of phase one of polling.