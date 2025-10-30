Meet Tejashwi Yadav: All About RJD Leader's Financial Assets, Gold Holding, Criminal Cases

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of Bihar's opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, has disclosed comprehensive details of his wealth in his election affidavit.

He is contesting from the family stronghold of Raghopar assembly constituency in Vaishali district. He has been elected to the seat twice.

The 36-year-old leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) owns movable assets worth Rs 6.12 crore and immovable assets of Rs 1.88 crore.

His wife Rajshree's assets are valued at Rs 59.7 lakh, and their children collectively possess nearly Rs 40 lakh in assets.