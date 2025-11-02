Bihar Elections 2025: Can BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Retain Stronghold In Lakhisarai Against JSP's Suraj Kumar?
Bihar Elections 2025: Lakhisarai is largely viewed as a stronghold for the BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha. Jan Suraaj Party's representative Suraj Kumar is aiming to subvert this and clinch the seat.
Bihar Elections 2025: Lakhisarai is one of the pivotal seats in rural Bihar that candidates across political lineages are vying for during the 2025 assembly elections. The agricultural district is mainly known for its Sindoor (vermillion) production. It also houses some fertiliser and pesticide factories, private rice mills as well as iron rod, sand and stone industries.
Consisting of two constituencies — Lakhisarai and Suryagarha, with Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Kumar Sinha representing the former as the sitting Member of Legislative Assembly while Janata Dal (United)'s Pralhad Kumar represents the latter as sitting MLA.
Bihar Elections 2025: Why Is Lakhisarai A Key Constituency?
The Lakhisaria constituency is noted to be a key stronghold for the BJP, with its candidate Vinay Kumar Sinha winning consistently in 2010, 2015, and 2020. Sinha has rose through the ranks amid these victories, being promoted to Speaker of the Bihar Assembly and then Deputy Chief Minister.
Largely viewed as a sure bet by the BJP, the Jan Suraaj Party's representative Suraj Kumar is aiming to subvert this expectation and clinch the seat. The newcomer who is a part of former political strategist Prashant Kishor's party, aims to address issues such as mining and employment to garner enough support to win the constituency.
This is a general constituency seat and is not under reservation of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.
Bihar Elections 2025: Lakhisarai's Key Candidates To Watch
BJP: Vinay Kumar Sinha currently serves as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, along with Samrat Choudhary, who are both BJP members and part of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He will be defending his seat against the JSP in the 2025 Bihar elections.
JSP: Suraj Kumar is a newcomer to Bihar politics, aiming to challenge Sinha's longstanding seat in the Bihar's 2025 elections. The 27-year old representative of the JSP party will be contesting for Lakhisarai on issues such as employment and mining.
Bihar Elections 2025: Lakhisarai's Past Electoral Verdicts
Despite primarily being a BJP stronghold, the constituency was first won by the Janta Party's Kapildeo Singh in 1977, right after its creation, and Krishna Chandra in 1980, while the Indian National Congress has won just once in 1980. Janata Dal's Yaduvansh Singh also won once in 1995. Rashtriya Janata Dal's Fulena Singh interrupted the BJP's winning streak from 2000 to 2020 by winning the constituency in 2005.
Bihar Elections 2025
Bihar will see an electoral contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Additionally, Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections are scheduled to be held on Nov. 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on Nov. 14.