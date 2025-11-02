Bihar Elections 2025: Can BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha Retain Stronghold In Lakhisarai Against JSP's Suraj Kumar?

The Lakhisaria constituency is noted to be a key stronghold for the BJP, with its candidate Vinay Kumar Sinha winning consistently in 2010, 2015, and 2020. Sinha has rose through the ranks amid these victories, being promoted to Speaker of the Bihar Assembly and then Deputy Chief Minister.

Largely viewed as a sure bet by the BJP, the Jan Suraaj Party's representative Suraj Kumar is aiming to subvert this expectation and clinch the seat. The newcomer who is a part of former political strategist Prashant Kishor's party, aims to address issues such as mining and employment to garner enough support to win the constituency.

This is a general constituency seat and is not under reservation of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.