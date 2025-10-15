Bihar Election 2025: Why Is Tej Pratap Yadav Returning To Mahua From Hasanpur

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, will contest the assembly elections from Mahua in Vaishali district.

The 37-year-old has decided to return to a seat where he registered his first election victory in 2015. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, he contested and won the Hasanpur constituency as a Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate.

A former minister in the state government, Tej Pratap Yadav floated the Janshakti Janta Dal after his father expelled him from the RJD in May.

This week, the JJD announced candidates for 21 seats across Bihar.