Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Eyes Hat-Trick From Raghopur — Can BJP Dethrone RJD On Home Turf?

Lalu Prasad won the seat in 1995 and 2000, serving as CM during both terms. His wife, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, went on to represent Raghopur three times, first in the 2000 by-election and later in two subsequent assembly elections.

Raghopur being RJD's home turf and a symbolic epicentre of politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is actively targeting it to dethrone the long-held leadership. The outcome in Raghopur will carry a significant weight as it represents Tejashwi's legacy and his acceptance among the rural areas.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seeks to stage an upset in the constituency. With the alliance's seat-sharing strategy and BJP's constant pressure, political observers believe the RJD has its work cut out for itself in the upcoming polls, despite past victories.