Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Eyes Hat-Trick From Raghopur — Can BJP Dethrone RJD On Home Turf?
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav eyes a hat-trick from his home turf Raghopur, even as BJP fields Satish Yadav and PK’s Jan Suraaj enters the fray, making it a triangular high-stakes battle.
Bihar Elections 2025: The ultimate test of regional political dominance and a high-stakes' triangular fight is what defines Raghopur—perhaps the most closely-watched constituency, shaping up to be a key battleground for Bihar assembly elections. A traditional family bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, the high-profile seat remains crucial to Bihar's local political muscle.
Situated across the Ganges from rural Patna, the riverine area of Vaishali district elected at least two chief ministers in the past – Lalu Prasad in 1995 and Rabri Devi five years later. Their son and heir Tejashwi Yadav, who made his debut in 2015 at a young age of 25, has been named as chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, helmed by RJD.
Bihar Elections 2025: Why is Raghopur a key battleground constituency?
Lalu Prasad won the seat in 1995 and 2000, serving as CM during both terms. His wife, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, went on to represent Raghopur three times, first in the 2000 by-election and later in two subsequent assembly elections.
Raghopur being RJD's home turf and a symbolic epicentre of politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is actively targeting it to dethrone the long-held leadership. The outcome in Raghopur will carry a significant weight as it represents Tejashwi's legacy and his acceptance among the rural areas.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seeks to stage an upset in the constituency. With the alliance's seat-sharing strategy and BJP's constant pressure, political observers believe the RJD has its work cut out for itself in the upcoming polls, despite past victories.
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 30, 2025
à¤à¤²à¥ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤°, à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¦à¤²à¥à¤!
à¤à¤ à¤¦à¤°à¤à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤à¤«à¥à¤«à¤°à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¬à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ #TejashwiYadav #RJD #Bihar #NayaBihard pic.twitter.com/sC65Te0box
Bihar Elections 2025: Raghopur's key candidates in fray
RJD: The incumbent MLA and leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, 35-year-old Tejashwi, eyes a hat-trick for the third consecutive term from Raghopur. He won the seat in 2015 and 2020, defeating BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav on both occasions.
BJP: Satish Kumar Yadav previously represented the Janata Dal (United) and won the Raghopur seat in 2010, defeating Rabri Devi. He later switched to the BJP and lost to Tejashwi in 2015 and 2020.
JSP: The entry of Chanchal Singh from the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, could alter the dynamics. Singh may draw votes away from NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, making results unpredictable.
Bihar Elections 2025: Raghopur's past electoral verdicts
In the 2020 elections, RJD's Tejashwi won with a margin of 38,174 votes (19.53%), defeating BJP's Satish Kumar, who secured 59,230 votes (29.64%). Lok Janshakti Party stood third with 24,947 votes (12.48%).
In 2015, Tejashwi won with a margin of 22,733 votes (12.31%), while BJP's Satish Kumar got 68,503 votes (36.90%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party's Rakesh Raushan stood third with 5,220 votes (2.81%).
In 2010, Satish Kumar, then belonging to [JDU], defeated Rabri Devi, creating a major political upset by a margin of 13,006 votes. In that election, Satish secured 64,222 votes, while Rabri Devi received 51,216.
Bihar Elections 2025
Bihar will see an electoral contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Additionally, Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections are scheduled to be held on Nov. 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on Nov. 14.