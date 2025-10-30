Meet Satish Kumar Yadav: All About BJP's Challenger To Tejashwi Yadav — Assets, Cases, Income
The Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district has long been a prestige battleground in Bihar politics, and this year is no exception.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav, a locally rooted leader who blends political experience with an agrarian background. Kumar will seek to break into the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fortress, setting up a marquee contest with the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.
Satish Kumar Yadav's candidate profile, sourced from the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, offers a clear view of his education, finances, and legal matters that voters can use to make an informed choice.
Background And Education
The 59-year-old leader is the son of Shyam Narayan Yadav and part of the Yadhuvanshi community.
Satish Kumar is a former Janata Dal (United) and won the Raghopur seat in 2010, defeating RJD's Rabri Devi. He later switched to the BJP and lost to Tejashwi Yadav in 2015 and 2020.
He holds an M.Sc. from the College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Magadh University, completed in 1992.
Income
Satish Kumar and his wife, both have submitted PAN card details and status of income tax returns.
Income over the years:
2024 - 2025: Rs 6,69,390
2023 - 2024: Rs 7,38,660
2022 - 2023: Rs 4,76,000
2021 - 2022: Rs 4,86,180
2020 - 2021: Rs 4,89,250
Spouse income
2024 - 2025: Rs 4,04,730
2023 - 2024: Rs 3,96,970
2022 - 2023: Rs 3,76,900
2021 - 2022: Rs 3,50,710
2020 - 2021: Rs 2,99,800
Kumar's total assets and liabilities are as follows:
Total Assets: Rs 1.54 crore
Total Liabilities: Rs 12.34 lakh
Satish Kumar has no dues pending with regard to Income Tax, Service Tax, Property Tax, Sales Tax, or GST.
Movable Assets
Satish Kumar has movable assets worth Rs 27.26 lakh and his spouse holds assets worth Rs 25.55 lakh. The combined total value of movable assets is Rs 52.81 lakh.
He holds cash of Rs 90,000.
Vehicles
Kumar owns a Scorpio valued at Rs 10 lakh
His spouse owns a Bolero valued at Rs 7.5 lakh
Jewellery
40 grams of gold: Rs 4 lakh
Spouse owns 150 grams of gold valued at Rs 15 lakh.
Immovable Assets
Satish Kumar Yadav owns immovable assets with a total current market value of Rs 84.5 lakh, while his spouse has assets valued at Rs 17 lakh. The total combined value of their declared immovable assets is Rs 1 crore.
1. Agricultural land (Rs 48 lakh)
Inherited village land (2.5 acres) : Rs 36 lakh.
Fatuha plot: Rs 12 lakh.
2. Non-Agricultural land (Rs 8.5 lakh)
One-acre inherited plot at Village and Post Rampur Shyamchand Raghopur: Rs 3.5 lakh
Non-inherited plot: Rs 5 lakh.
3. Buildings (Rs 45 lakh)
Property in Patna City: Rs 35 lakh
Residential building in Raghopur: Rs 10 lakh
Criminal Case
Satish Kumar Yadav has pending case against him at Raghopur Police Station with charges related to 'Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace' under IPC Section-504. He has not been convicted in any case.
Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The counting of votes will be done on Nov. 14. Raghopar is part of phase one of polling.