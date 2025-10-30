Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Meet Satish Kumar Yadav: All About BJP's Challenger To Tejashwi Yadav — Assets, Cases, Income
ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Satish Kumar Yadav: All About BJP's Challenger To Tejashwi Yadav — Assets, Cases, Income

Satish Kumar Yadav's candidate profile, sourced from the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, offers a clear view of his education, finances, and legal matters.

30 Oct 2025, 04:02 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur. (Image: X profile)</p></div>
BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur. (Image: X profile)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district has long been a prestige battleground in Bihar politics, and this year is no exception.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav, a locally rooted leader who blends political experience with an agrarian background. Kumar will seek to break into the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fortress, setting up a marquee contest with the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

Satish Kumar Yadav's candidate profile, sourced from the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, offers a clear view of his education, finances, and legal matters that voters can use to make an informed choice.

Background And Education

The 59-year-old leader is the son of Shyam Narayan Yadav and part of the Yadhuvanshi community.

Satish Kumar is a former Janata Dal (United) and won the Raghopur seat in 2010, defeating RJD's Rabri Devi. He later switched to the BJP and lost to Tejashwi Yadav in 2015 and 2020.

He holds an M.Sc. from the College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Magadh University, completed in 1992.

ALSO READ

Meet Tejashwi Yadav: All About RJD Leader's Financial Assets, Gold Holding, Criminal Cases
Opinion
Meet Tejashwi Yadav: All About RJD Leader's Financial Assets, Gold Holding, Criminal Cases
Read More

Income

Satish Kumar and his wife, both have submitted PAN card details and status of income tax returns.

Income over the years:

  • 2024 - 2025: Rs 6,69,390

  • 2023 - 2024: Rs 7,38,660

  • 2022 - 2023: Rs 4,76,000

  • 2021 - 2022: Rs 4,86,180

  • 2020 - 2021: Rs 4,89,250

Spouse income

  • 2024 - 2025: Rs 4,04,730

  • 2023 - 2024: Rs 3,96,970

  • 2022 - 2023: Rs 3,76,900

  • 2021 - 2022: Rs 3,50,710

  • 2020 - 2021: Rs 2,99,800

Kumar's total assets and liabilities are as follows:

  • Total Assets: Rs 1.54 crore

  • Total Liabilities: Rs 12.34 lakh

Satish Kumar has no dues pending with regard to Income Tax, Service Tax, Property Tax, Sales Tax, or GST.

ALSO READ

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Registration To Eligibility— A Complete Guide For First-Time Voters
Opinion
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Registration To Eligibility— A Complete Guide For First-Time Voters
Read More

Movable Assets

Satish Kumar has movable assets worth Rs  27.26 lakh and his spouse holds assets worth Rs 25.55 lakh. The combined total value of movable assets is Rs 52.81 lakh.

He holds cash of Rs  90,000.

Vehicles

  • Kumar owns a Scorpio valued at Rs 10 lakh

  • His spouse owns a Bolero valued at Rs 7.5 lakh

Jewellery

  • 40 grams of gold: Rs 4 lakh

  • Spouse owns 150 grams of gold valued at Rs 15 lakh.

Immovable Assets

Satish Kumar Yadav owns immovable assets with a total current market value of Rs  84.5 lakh, while his spouse has assets valued at Rs  17 lakh. The total combined value of their declared immovable assets is Rs  1 crore.

1. Agricultural land (Rs 48 lakh)

  • Inherited village land (2.5 acres) : Rs 36 lakh.

  • Fatuha plot: Rs 12 lakh.

2. Non-Agricultural land (Rs 8.5 lakh)

  • One-acre inherited plot at Village and Post Rampur Shyamchand Raghopur: Rs 3.5 lakh

  • Non-inherited plot: Rs 5 lakh.

3. Buildings (Rs 45 lakh)

  • Property in Patna City: Rs 35 lakh

  • Residential building in Raghopur: Rs 10 lakh

Criminal Case

Satish Kumar Yadav has pending case against him at Raghopur Police Station with charges related to 'Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace' under IPC Section-504. He has not been convicted in any case.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The counting of votes will be done on Nov. 14. Raghopar is part of phase one of polling.

ALSO READ

Bihar Elections: Tejashwi To Seek Re-Election From Raghopur, Brother Tej Pratap Moves To Hasanpur
Opinion
Bihar Elections: Tejashwi To Seek Re-Election From Raghopur, Brother Tej Pratap Moves To Hasanpur
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT