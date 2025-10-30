Meet Satish Kumar Yadav: All About BJP's Challenger To Tejashwi Yadav — Assets, Cases, Income

The Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district has long been a prestige battleground in Bihar politics, and this year is no exception.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav, a locally rooted leader who blends political experience with an agrarian background. Kumar will seek to break into the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fortress, setting up a marquee contest with the opposition alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

Satish Kumar Yadav's candidate profile, sourced from the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, offers a clear view of his education, finances, and legal matters that voters can use to make an informed choice.