Q3 Results Today: Adani Total Gas, Piramal Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, Star Health & More

Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 saw many industry leaders reporting their quarterly earnings numbers this week starting from January 29.

Equity benchmarks ended the first day of the week with their biggest single-day gains since December 4 with heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most. Intraday, shares of Reliance Industries rose over 7% to hit their lifetime high of Rs 2,904.40 as crude prices rose amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On Monday, the Nifty 50 ended at 21,737.60, up 385.00 points or 1.80% while the Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76% to end at 71,941.57.

As of 9:16 a.m. today, the NSE Nifty 50 was 71.95 points or 0.33% higher at 21,809.55, and the BSE Sensex was 183.34 points or 0.25% up at 72,124.91.



Adani Total Gas, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Cochin Shipyard, Dr Reddy's and Piramal Pharma are among the of the 90+ companies that will announce their Q3 results today.

