Q3 Results Today: Adani Total Gas, Piramal Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, Star Health & More
Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 saw many industry leaders reporting their quarterly earnings numbers this week starting from January 29.
Equity benchmarks ended the first day of the week with their biggest single-day gains since December 4 with heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most. Intraday, shares of Reliance Industries rose over 7% to hit their lifetime high of Rs 2,904.40 as crude prices rose amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
On Monday, the Nifty 50 ended at 21,737.60, up 385.00 points or 1.80% while the Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76% to end at 71,941.57.
As of 9:16 a.m. today, the NSE Nifty 50 was 71.95 points or 0.33% higher at 21,809.55, and the BSE Sensex was 183.34 points or 0.25% up at 72,124.91. Get Stock Market Live Updates here.
Adani Total Gas, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Cochin Shipyard, Dr Reddy's and Piramal Pharma are among the of the 90+ companies that will announce their Q3 results today.
Q3 Results on January 30
Automobile Corporation of Goa, ADF Foods, Akshar Spintex, Aksharchem (India), Apar Industries, Arvind, Asahi Songwon Colors, Ashihs Polyplast, Asian Granito India, Astral, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Banas Finance, Bharat Gears, Blue Star, Chennai Ferrous Industries, Cheviot Co., Citadel Realty and Developers, Cochin Shipyard, Compucom Software, Coromandel International, Delton Cables, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Epsom Properties, Gillette India, Gita Renewable Energy, GPT Infraprojects, Heads UP Ventures, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Invigorated Business Consulting, Investment & Precision Castings, Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders, JBM Auto, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Jindal Hotels, J.Kumar Infraprojects, Jaiprakash Associates, Jubilant Ingrevia, Jumbo Bag, Kanel Industries, Kaya, Kaynes Technology India, KEC International, Kiran Syntex, K K Fincorp, KPIT Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mid East Portfolio Management, M.K. Proteins, Meghmani organics, National Plastic Technologies, New Delhi Television, Panabyte Technologies, Pudumjee Paper Products, PFL Infotech, Pioneer Agro Extracts, Poddar Housing and Development, PB Fintech, Piramal Pharma, Rane Brake Lining, Remi Edelstahl Tubulars, Keystone Realtors, Sadhana Nitrochem, Saint Gobain Sekurit India, Scan Steels, Shanthi Gears, Shree Pacetronix, Shyam Metalics and Energy, SIS, SRF, Strides Pharma Science, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Subros, Sukhjit Starch Chemicals, Surbhi Industries, Suven Life Sciences, Symphony, TeamLease Services, Texmaco Infrastructure Holdings, Tokyo Finance, Tokyo Plast International, Trimurthi, Triveni Engineering Industries, Urja Global, Vaibhav Global, Veritas India, VIP Industries, Voltas, Yashraj Containeurs and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India will report their quarterly results on January 30.
Q3 Results Announced Yesterday
Here are some of the key Q3 results which were announced on Jan. 29.
Adani Green Energy Q3 Results: Profit Surges 148% On Higher Sales, Margin.
ITC Q3 Results: Profit Up 11%, Revenue Growth Slows.
Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Revenue Remains Flat, Loss Narrows.
Bajaj Finance Q3 Results: Profit Up 21% On Higher Income From Operations.
BPCL Q3 Results: Net Profit Falls 60%.
GAIL Q3 Results: Profit Up 30.8% On Higher Sales, Operating Margin.
Marico Q3 Results: Profit Rises 16%, Revenue Dips On Weak Rural Demand.
NTPC Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.3%, Revenue Falls.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.