ITC Q3 Results: Profit Up 11%
The standalone net profit of India’s largest cigarette-maker increased 11% to Rs 5,572 crore in the quarter ended December.
ITC Ltd.'s third quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates, but the pace of revenue growth slowed on account of weakness in the farm and paper businesses.
The standalone net profit of India’s largest cigarette-maker increased 11% to Rs 5,572 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 5,192.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
ITC Q3 FY24 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 2% at Rs 16,483.3 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 17,132.7 crore.
Ebitda declines 3% to Rs 6,024.3 crore. Analysts had forecast it at Rs 6,446.3 crore.
Margin at 36.54% versus 38.4%, as against an estimate of 37.6%.
The board of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share.
Shares of ITC closed 1.53% lower at Rs 448.7 apiece before the results were announced, as against a 1.85% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose 30% over the last 12 months.
(Corrects an earlier version mentioning incorrect revenue amount)