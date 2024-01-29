NTPC Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.3%, Revenue Falls
The state-run power producer's profit increased to Rs 5,208.9 crore in comparison with Rs 4,854.4 crore in the year-ago period.
NTPC Ltd.'s consolidated profit rose 7.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on the back of net movement in regulatory deferral account balances, beating analysts' estimates.
The state-run power producer's profit increased to Rs 5,208.9 crore in comparison with Rs 4,854.4 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated it at Rs 4,866.4 crore.
Margin declined to 26.5%, as compared with 32.4% on the back of a drop in revenue and higher fuel costs.
NTPC Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4% at Rs 42,820.4 crore vs Rs 44,601.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44,646.7 crore).
Ebitda declined 21.5% to Rs 11,362.1 crore vs Rs 14,477.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,697.7 crore).
Margin down 592 basis points to 26.5% vs 32.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.4%).
Net profit up 7.3% at Rs 5,208.9 crore vs Rs 4,854.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,866.4 crore).
The board of directors of the company has declared a interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share.
The board had declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share on Oct. 28 last year.
Key Performance Highlights (YoY)
Installed capacity increased 4.2% to 73,874 MW vs 70,884 MW.
Gross generation up 13.8% to 89.5 BU vs 78.6 BU.
Energy sent out rose 15.1% to 83.9 BU vs 72.9 BU.
Coal PLF (plant load factor) rose at 76.0% vs 68.9%.
Shares of NTPC closed 3.11% higher on Monday, as against a 1.76% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.