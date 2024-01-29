NTPC Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.3%, Revenue Falls

NTPC Ltd.'s consolidated profit rose 7.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on the back of net movement in regulatory deferral account balances, beating analysts' estimates.

The state-run power producer's profit increased to Rs 5,208.9 crore in comparison with Rs 4,854.4 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated it at Rs 4,866.4 crore.

Margin declined to 26.5%, as compared with 32.4% on the back of a drop in revenue and higher fuel costs.