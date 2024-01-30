Scrips of UTI Asset Management Co surged over 11% and touched fresh record high on Tuesday after the company recorded 38.4% growth in its net profit in October-December.UTI Asset Management Co rose as much as 11.33% to Rs 965.00 apiece, the highest level since its listing on Oct 9, 2020. It trading 9.37% higher at Rs 948 apiece, as of 09:49 a.m. This compares to a 0.05% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 31.34% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.80..The shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd fell on Tuesday after the company's net profit in the third quarter misses market estimate.Bajaj Finance on Monday reported a 21% year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 3,177 crore in the quarter ending in December, however it missed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,576.60 crore..The scrip fell as much as 4.88% to 6,840.50 apiece, the lowest level since Aug. 21, 2023. It pared losses to trade 4.10% lower at Rs 6,896.60 apiece, as of 9:35 a.m. This compares to a 0.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 14.53% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 31.Out of 36 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, 3 recommend a 'hold,' and 5 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 14.7%..Zydus Lifesciences introduced oral advanced prostate cancer drug Rexigo in India.Source: Exchange Filing.NHPC had 80.2 lakh shares or 0.1% equity changed hands in multiple large tradesBuyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.India's benchmark indices opened higher for second consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking gains in shares of Infosys Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd.As of 9:16 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 71.95 points or 0.33% higher at 21,809.55, and the BSE Sensex was 183.34 points or 0.25% up at 72,124.91. "Nifty 50 has broken higher from its inside range with sustained up move in index pivotal and now on the higher side 22,000 will act as resistance being the round number," said Vikas Jain, a senior research analyst from Reliance Securities. The higher top and bottom structure indicates an upward trend while the support will move higher to 21,400 levels being the opening range. RSI has moved higher above the average line sloping upwards to test the higher band of the average, Jain said..Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and HDFC Bank supported gains in the benchmark index.Bajaj Finance Ltd, ITC Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Bajaj Finserve Ltd, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd capped gains in the index..On NSE, 10 out of 12 sectors decline, with the Nifty IT gaining 1.17% to become the top performer among sectoral indices. Two sectors were trading in negative territory on NSE, with the Nifty Energy falling 0.13% to emerge as the biggest loser among sectoral indices..Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap gained 0.24%, and Smallcap rose 0.52%. On BSE, 14 sectors gained among 20 sectors, and six fell. The S&P BSE IT index rose the most among its peers to become the best performer among its peers..The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 1,840 stocks gained, 1,113 shares fell, and 99 remained unchanged..At pre open, the NSE Nifty 50 was 38.15 points or 0.18 % higher at 21,775.75, and the BSE Sensex was 58.63 points or 0.08% higher at 72,000.20. .The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.16%.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency opened flat at 83.14 against the U.S dollar.Source: Bloomberg.The brokerage maintained 'Buy' on ITC Ltd price target reduced to Rs. 520 from Rs. 540A big miss with YoY decline in EBITDA, Jefferies said.The brokerage firm trimmed EPS estimates by 2-3%ITC likely to remain rangebound until final budget, the brokerage said.Citi Research maintained a 'Buy' on ITC Ltd.ITC Ltd's Q3 results were below expectations.Believes performance was weak due to high base and weather disruption, the brokerage said.Citi expects sustained growth in cigarettes with stable taxationIt expects recovery in cigarette EBIT margin in FY25EThe brokerage expects improved return metrics and lower capital allocation.Investec retained Price target of Rs. 499 with a 'Buy' rating on InvestecOperationally, ITC Ltd's results were below estimates.The brokerage expects a revenue growth uptick from Q1FY25.Believes weak staples environment, steady earnings and modest valuations stand out.The brokerage cut FY25E earnings by 3% and roll forward to Dec 25Expects cigarette volumes to be weak until the base normalises in Q1FY25.Expects paper performance to have bottomed out, the brokerage said..AU Small Finance Bank has appointed Harun Rasid Khan as Part-Time Chairman.Source: Exchange Filing.Mastek Ltd Keep exploring various strategic opportunitiesThe company said to the exchanges there is no information which requires disclosureAlert: Issues clarification on report of co eying PE capital of $400 millionSource: Exchange Filing.U.S. Dollar Index at 103.44U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.07%\tBrent crude up 0.47% at $82.79 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.47% at $77.14 per barrelBitcoin up 0.50% at 43,400.60GIFT Nifty up 10 points or 0.05% at 21,965.5 as of 7:20 a.m..Treasuries Steady After Rally, China Woes In Focus: Markets Wrap.Jio's continued lead on active subscriber additions bodes well for sector's pricing outlookStrong 3G/4G subscriber additions, Bharti's 20 basis point market share gain augur well for ARPU outlookVIL's subscriber additions are not broad-based across circlesExpect continued market share gains in favour of Bharti/Jio as 5G becomes mainstream, JioBharat adoption.Citi Research retained 'buy' on GAIL, and raised target price to Rs 195 per share from Rs 185 apiece.Citi said, GAIL's results beat driven by solid gas trading performancePetchem segment recorded profits after five quarters of losses, said the brokerageNet income beat estimates, aided by higher dividend income, Citi said.Gas transmissions' Ebitda fell 5% QoQ impacted by higher fuel cost.Full impact to be realised in 4Q, but could be offset by lower LNG prices.The brokerage raised FY24E Ebitda by 15%..Citi Research maintained a 'buy' on Marico, but lowers target price to Rs 585 apiece from Rs 610 per share earlier.The brokerage trimmed FY24-26E earnings estimates by 1-3%.Marico took measures to revive the general trade channel, the brokerage said.Company corrected distributor inventory in 3Q, the brokerage said..Citi Research maintained 'buy' on IndiGo Airlines, and raised target price to Rs 3,400 per share from Rs 2,900 apiece.The brokerage has raised ASK assumptions by 1-2% over FY24-26ELarge number of engines is to be removed for shop visits between 2023 and 2026, Citi Research said.Accelerated removals, incremental shop visits is likely adversely impact operating fleet from Q4 onwards, the brokerage said.Citi has raised RPK, yield estimates by 2-4%Revenue estimates increase by 4-8%, Ebitda estimates by 9-10% over FY24-26E.Citi Research rated Piramal Enterprises Ltd with 'sell' with target price lowered to Rs 850 apiece from Rs 880 per share earlier.Provision towards AIF Investments dents earnings, the brokerage said.Management confident of AIF recovery, Citi Research said.Piramal Enterprises' Q3 earnings were flat QoQ, NIMs up 28bps QoQ.Its credit costs at over 160bps due to chunky Real Estate account.The company's growth led by unsecured retail and uptick in LAP & business loans..Nifty January futures up by 1.80% to 21,855.25 at a premium of 117.6 points.Nifty January futures open interest up by 1.38%.Nifty Bank January futures up by 1.23% to 45,735.05 at a premium of 292.7 points.Nifty Bank January futures open interest down by 6.26%.Nifty Options Feb 1 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,500.Bank Nifty Options Jan 31 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 47,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 43,000.Securities in the ban period: Nil..US Seeks Just-Tough-Enough Response To Deadly Mideast Attack.Voltas: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 2, 8, 12, 15 and 20.Mastek: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 30 and 31.Union Bank of India: To meet analysts and investors on Feb. 8..Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Dhunseri Ventures, Oswal Greentech, Steel Exchange of India, Urja Global.Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Jaiprakash Associates.Ex/record date dividend: Persistent Systems, Siemens.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Borosil Renewables, India Nippon Electricals, Oswal Greentech, Visaka Industries..Tips Industries: SBI Mutual Fund bought 64.25 lakh shares (5%) at Rs 380 apiece while Kumar Sadhuram Taurani sold 24.5 lakh shares (1.9%) at Rs 380.26 apiece, Ramesh Sadhuram Taurani sold 24.5 lakh shares (1.9%) at Rs 380 apiece, Renu Kumar Taurani and Varsha Ramesh Taurani sold 8 lakh shares (0.62%) each at Rs 380 apiece.Shanti Overseas: Lakhubha Solanki sold 1.53 lakh shares (1.37%) at Rs 28.05 apiece..Tips Industries Promoters Sell 5% Stake To SBI MF For Rs 244 Crore.Epack Durable: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 230 apiece. The 640.05 crore IPO was subscribed 16.37 times on day third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (28.10 times), retail investors (6.29 times) and institutional investors (25.50 times)..BLS E-Services: The IPO will open for bids on Tuesday. It will comprise a fresh Issue of Rs 310.91 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 129 -135 per share. The company has raised Rs 125.9 crores from anchor investors..GAIL Inks Pact To Buy LNG From ADNOC For 10 Years.GAIL: The company inked a long-term LNG purchase agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil for the purchase of 0.5 million metric tonnes per year of LNG.KEC International: The RPG group company said that it has secured orders worth Rs 1,304 crore across various businesses.Punjab National Bank: The bank approved raising funds up to Rs 7,500 crore in FY25 via qualified institutional placements, further public offers, or other modes. The shareholding of the government remains above 52%.Ganesh Benzoplast: The company's unit received an arbitrage award in its favour against Indorama Synthetics. The unit will get a counterclaim of Rs 19.09 crore.Lumax Technologies: The company completed the acquisition of Lumax Ancillary on Jan. 25.Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company received a contract from the Commissioner of Healthcare Services, Maharashtra, to provide MRI and CT scan services in 17 districts in the state hospitals.Somany Ceramics: The company's unit started its commercial production of a greenfield manufacturing facility of large slab tile of approximately 4 million square metres per annum in Gujarat, with an investment of Rs 185 crore. The manufacturing facility has the potential to generate revenue of ~Rs 250 crore per annum on full capacity utilisation.Shakti Pumps: The company received the sanction from the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation for 46 acres of land situated in Indore. The company will use this land for future expansion.Ramkrishna Forgings: The company provided a corporate guarantee up to an amount of Rs 50 crore for its unit JMT Auto.Quick Heal Technologies: The company announced that its safe browser and safe banking feature have been certified as one of the safest for browsing and online banking by the AV Lab Cybersecurity Foundation, Poland.Sunteck Realty: The company will develop projects with a gross development value of Rs 3,000 crore at Nepean Sea Road, Bandra Bandstand.Indraprastha Gas: Life Insurance Corp. increased its stake in the company to 9.35% from 7.3%.Bajaj Finance: The company approved raising the overall borrowing limit to Rs 3.75 lakh crore from Rs 2.25 lakh crore and approved an investment of up to Rs 400 crore in Bajaj Financial Securities in one or more tranches.SEPC: The company approved fundraising up to Rs 250 crore through the issuance of equity shares and an increase in authorised share capital to Rs 1,750 crore from Rs 1,450 crore.Container Corp.: The company signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corp. to explore opportunities for the use of LNG as a fuel in petrochemicals and other container logistic requirements.Adani Energy Solutions: Rohit Soni resigned from the position of chief financial officer, and the company appointed Kunjal Mehta as the CFO of the company.ITC: The company received a 'no objection' certificate from the exchanges to demerge their hotel business.NTPC: The company in the Q3 business update reported electricity sales rose by 15% year-on-year and coal plant PLF at 76% vs. 68.9% year-on-year.OnMobile Global: The company appointed Radhika Venugopalan as the chief financial officer. Asheesh Chatterjee has resigned from the position of CFO..NTPC Q3 Results: Profit Rises 7.3%, Revenue Falls .Piramal Enterprises Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Revenue down 83.11% at Rs 635.95 crore vs Rs 3,763.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 994.3 crore).Net loss at Rs 1,059.53 crore vs profit of Rs 2,892.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 151.6 crore).Gross NPA at 2.4% vs 2.74% (QoQ).One-time hit of Rs 1,677 crore on AIF provisions.Company had other operating income of Rs 2,857.4 crore in Q3 FY23.Heritage Foods Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 19.74% at Rs 941.1 crore vs Rs 785.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 913.6 crore).Ebitda up 60.18% at Rs 51.9 crore vs Rs 32.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56.8 crore).Margin up 139 bps at 5.51% vs 4.12% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.2%).Net profit up 96.35% at Rs 26.9 crore vs Rs 13.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26.3 crore).Marico Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 1.95% at Rs 2,422 crore vs Rs 2,470 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,473 crore).Ebitda up 12.5% at Rs 513 crore vs Rs 456 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 514 crore).Margin up 271 bps at 21.18% vs 18.46% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.8%).Net profit up 15.91% at Rs 386 crore vs Rs 333 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 367.7 crore).Restaurant Brands Asia Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 14.8% at Rs 604.2 crore vs Rs 526.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 656.5 crore).Ebitda up 130.8% at Rs 68.3 crore vs Rs 29.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 63.1 crore).Margin up 568 bps at 11.3% vs 5.62% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.6%).Net loss at Rs 39.9 crore vs loss of Rs 55.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs -41.5 crore).Bajaj Finance Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)NII up 30.4% at Rs 6,973 crore vs Rs 5,347 crore.Net profit up 21.1% at Rs 3,177.4 crore vs Rs 2,624.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,576 crore).Gross NPA at 0.95% vs 0.91% (QoQ).Indo Count Industries Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 8.5% at Rs 713.4 crore vs Rs 657.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 918.5 crore).Ebitda up 42.1% at Rs 104.2 crore vs Rs 73.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 163 crore).Margin up 54.1% at 14.6% vs 11.15%, up 345 bps (Bloomberg estimate: 17.7%).Net profit up 54.1% at Rs 58.1 crore vs Rs 37.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 91.9 crore).Garware Technical Fibres Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 289.4 crore vs Rs 274.6 crore.Ebitda up 13.4% at Rs 53.48 crore vs Rs 47.15 crore.Margin up 130 bps at 18.48% vs 17.17%.Net profit up 18.3% at Rs 43.27 crore vs Rs 36.58 crore.Petronet LNG Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 17.7% at Rs 14,747.2 crore vs Rs 12,532.6 crore.Ebitda up 40.4% at Rs 1,705.4 crore vs Rs 1,214.7 crore.Margin up 187 bps at 11.56% vs 9.69%.Net profit up 41.7% at Rs 1,213 crore vs Rs 855.7 crore.Mahindra Logistics Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 5.1% at Rs 1,397.2 crore vs Rs 1,329.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,446.6 crore).Ebitda down 16.8% at Rs 52.2 crore vs Rs 62.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 68.5 crore).Margin down 98 bps at 3.73% vs 4.71% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.7%).Net loss at Rs 17.4 crore vs profit of Rs 1.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 4.2 crore).Nippon Life India AMC Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Revenue up 18.74% at Rs 392.32 crore vs Rs 330.39 crore.Net profit up 33.34% at Rs 264.92 crore vs Rs 198.67 crore.Total income up 24.8% at Rs 485.3 crore vs Rs 388.9 crore.Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Revenue up 8.8% at Rs 335.8 crore vs Rs 308.7 crore.Net profit up 26.4% at Rs 208.5 crore vs Rs 165 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 170.70 crore).Vodafone Idea Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue down 0.4% at Rs 10,673.1 crore vs Rs 10,716.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,957.7 crore).Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs 4,350.4 crore vs Rs 4,282.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,233 crore).Margin up 79 bps at 40.76% vs 39.96% (Bloomberg estimate: 38.6%).Net loss at Rs 6,986 crore vs loss of Rs 8,738 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 7,398.4 crore).ITC Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Revenue up 2.2% at Rs 16,483.25 crore vs Rs 16,225.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 17,132.17 crore).Ebitda down 3.2% at Rs 6,024.29 crore vs Rs 6,223.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,446.3 crore).Margin down 180 bps at 36.54% vs 38.35% (Bloomberg estimate: 37.6%).Net profit up 10.8% at Rs 5,572.07 crore vs Rs 5,031.01 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,192.2 crore).Declares interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per share.Godfrey Phillips Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 33.8% at Rs 1,249.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 991.3 crore).Ebitda up 8.6% at Rs 227.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 198.3 crore).Ebitda margin at 18.2% vs 22.8%.Net profit up 6.6% at Rs 212.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 190.6 crore).UTI Asset Management Co. Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)Revenue up 23.2% at Rs 346.1 crore vs Rs 280.9 crore.Net profit up 38.4% at Rs 150.3 crore vs Rs 108.6 crore.RR Kabel Q3 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 1,633.5 crore vs Rs 1,479.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,703.7 crore).Ebitda down 4.2% at Rs 112.5 crore vs Rs 117.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 127.2 crore).Margin down 105 bps at 6.88% vs 7.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.5%).Net profit down 0.7% at Rs 70.9 crore vs Rs 71.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 82.2 crore).Venus Pipes and Tubes Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 52.2% at Rs 207.1 crore vs Rs 136.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 207.3 crore).Ebitda up 122.71% at Rs 39.02 crore vs Rs 17.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35 crore).Margin up 596 bps at 18.84% vs 12.87% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.9%).Net profit up 106.2% at Rs 23.3 crore vs Rs 11.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22.4 crore).Nuvoco Vistas Corp. (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 7% at Rs 2,421 crore vs Rs 2,604.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,586.4 crore).Ebitda up 53% at Rs 410.4 crore vs Rs 268.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 387.9 crore).Margin up 665 bps at 16.95% vs 10.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 15%).Net profit at Rs 31 crore vs loss of Rs 75.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 27.1 crore).Jaiprakash Power Ventures (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue at Rs 2,190.3 crore vs Rs 1,201 crore, up 82.4%.Ebitda at Rs 577.2 crore vs Rs 9.69 crore.Margin up at 26.35% vs 0.8%.Net profit at Rs 172.9 crore vs loss of Rs 218 crore. NTPC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)Revenue down 4% at Rs 42,820.4 crore vs Rs 44,601.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44,646.8 crore).Ebitda down 21.5% at Rs 11,362.1 crore vs Rs 14,4776 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,697.7 crore).Margin down 592 bps at 26.53% vs 32.45% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.4%).Net profit up 7.3% at Rs 5,208.9 crore vs Rs 4,854.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,866.5 crore).Muthoot Microfin Q3 FY24 (YoY)NII up 53.1% at Rs 343.1 crore vs Rs 224.1 crore.Net profit up 119.4% at Rs 124.6 crore vs Rs 56.8 crore.Tata Investment Corp. Q3 FY24 (Consolidated YoY)Revenue up 34.2% at Rs 50.6 crore vs Rs 37.7 crore.Net profit up 53.3% at Rs 53.2 crore vs Rs 34.7 crore..ITC Q3 Results: Profit Up 11%, Revenue Growth Slows.Apar Industries, Arvind, Astral, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Blue Star Ltd. Cochin Shipyard, Coromandel International, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Gillette India, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys, JBM Auto, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, JKumar Infraprojects, Jaiprakash Associates, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kaynes Technology India, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Larsen & Toubro. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PB Fintech, Piramal Pharma, Keystone Realtors, Shanti Gears, Shyam Metallics and Energy, SIS, SRF, Strides Pharma Science, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Subros, Symphony, Team Lease Services, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Vaibhav Global, V.I.P. Industries, and Voltas..L&T Q3 Preview: Profit May Rise On Order Inflow, Project Execution.Most markets in the Asia-Pacific were trading higher in early trade on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields softened following a cut in the world's largest economy's borrowing level this quarter.Nikkei 225 was 146.46 points or 0.41% higher at 36,173.40, while the KOSPI was trading 15.39 points or 0.62% higher at 2,516.04 as of 7:11 a.m.Indices in the Mainland China and Hong Kong declined due to concerns about how the Hong Kong court's order to liquidate Evergrande Group would pan out, according to Bloomberg.The CSI 300 was trading 21.37 points, or 0.65%, lower at 3,282.60, and the Hang Seng index was 260.53 points, or 1.62%, lower at 15,816.71 as of 7:17 a.m.The rally that has pushed U.S. stocks deeper into a record lost a bit of its lustre, with traders bracing for a deluge of earnings and updates on the outlook for interest rates that will likely drive the direction of markets over the next few months, Bloomberg reported.The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.76% and 1.01%, respectively, as of Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.59%.Brent crude was trading 0.35% higher at $82.69 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.02% at $2,031.41 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 10 points, or 0.05%, higher at 21,965.5 as of 7:20 a.m.Indian equity benchmark indices ended the first day of the week with their biggest single-day gains since Dec. 4, with index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. contributing the most to the gains. The Nifty 50 ended 385 points, or 1.80%, higher at 21,737.60, and the Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points, or 1.76%, to end at 71,941.57.Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Monday after seven consecutive sessions. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up equities worth Rs 110 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 3,221.3 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise to Rs 83.14 against the U.S. dollar..KEC International Bags Orders Worth Rs 1,304 Crore Across Businesses.Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Jan. 30