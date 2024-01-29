Vodafone Idea Q3 Results: Revenue Remains Flat, Loss Narrows

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s third quarter revenue was flat and met analysts' estimates.

The company's revenue was down 0.4% sequentially to Rs 10,670.8 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 10,957.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Vodafone Idea Q3 FY24 Highlights (QoQ)

Ebitda up 1.5% at Rs 4,348.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,233 crore).

Margin at 40.75% vs 39.97% (Bloomberg estimate: 38.6%).

Net loss contracted to Rs 6,985.9 crore vs Rs 8,737.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,398.4 crore).

Average revenue per user rose to Rs 145 vs Rs 142.

The company reported an exceptional gain of Rs 755.5 crore, following the Telecom Tribunal's order to the Department of Telecom to adjust towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges. The amount was collected by the DoT at the time of the merger between Vodafone India with Idea Cellular.