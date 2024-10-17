Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree And More
GMR Airports, Axis Bank and L&T Technology Services will be the other stocks to watch before going into trade on Thursday.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Thursday.
Hyundai Motor India's initial public offering is going to enter day three of bidding, after being subscribed 42% on day two, with bids primarily led by employees.
Markets are set to react to the financial results of Bajaj Auto Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. for the quarter ended September.
Infosys Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.
Reliance Industries Ltd. announced Oct. 28 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue, after shareholders of the Mukesh Ambani-owned company gave their nod for the bonus issue with more than the required majority.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch Before Going Into Trade On Thursday
Reliance Industries: The company announced Oct. 28 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus issue. RIL had announced the bonus issue during its annual general meeting on Aug. 29, 2024.
GMR Airports Infrastructure: The company passenger traffic for the month of September grew 9% year-on-year to 1.02 crore.
UltraTech Cement: The company commissioned an additional 1.2 MTPA grinding capacity at its Arakkonam plant in Tamil Nadu.
Bikaji Foods International: The company is to acquire 53.02% stake in Hazelnut Factory Food Products Pvt. for Rs 131 crore, in tranches.
Oberoi Realty: The company approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures of an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,500 crore.
Capri Global Capital: The board is set to meet on Oct. 29 to consider and approve the raising of Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.: The company emerged as lowest bidder for the project worth Rs 270 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp.
Kolte-Patil Developers: The company in its quarter two business update reported sales up 22% at 770 crore and collections up 1s6% year-on-year at Rs 550 crore.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The company’s arm made an additional investment of Rs 75 crore in Wrogn. With this investment, their stake in Wrogn increases from 17.10% to 32.84%.
Earnings Post Market Hours On Wednesday
Bajaj Auto Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 21.8% to Rs 13,127 crore versus Rs 10,777 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 13,253 crore)
Ebitda up 24.37% to Rs 2,653 crore versus Rs 2,133 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,689 crore)
Ebitda margin up 41 bps to 20.21% versus 19.79% (Bloomberg estimate 20.3%)
Net profit up 9.2% to Rs 2,005 crore versus Rs 1,836 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,201 crore)
L&T Tech Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.5% to Rs 2,573 crore versus Rs 2,462 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,570 crore)
EBIT up 1.04% to Rs 388 crore versus Rs 384 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 413 crore)
EBIT margin down 50 bps at 15.1% versus 15.6% (Bloomberg estimate 16.1%)
Net profit up 1.91% to Rs 320 crore versus Rs 314 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 333 crore)
The company declared interim dividend of Rs 17 per share.
Crisil Q3 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total Income up 7.9% at Rs 833 crore vs Rs 772 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 790 crore)
Net profit up 12.9% at Rs 172 crore vs Rs 152 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 159 crore)
Company declared dividend of Rs 15 per share.
Earnings In Focus On Thursday
Infosys Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their results on Thursday for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Analyst estimates show that Infosys is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6,831 crore. Axis Bank is likely to clock a bottom line of Rs 6,381 crore and Wipro is estimated to report a profit of Rs 3,009 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex recorded a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off across the globe. Most share indices in the Asia–Pacific and Europe plunged on cues from overnight moves on Wall Street.
The Nifty 50 closed 86.05 points or 0.34%, down at 24,971.30, and the Sensex settled 318.76 points or 0.39%, down at 81,501.36.