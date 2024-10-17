Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree And More

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. are the stocks to watch before going into trade on Thursday.

Hyundai Motor India's initial public offering is going to enter day three of bidding, after being subscribed 42% on day two, with bids primarily led by employees.

Markets are set to react to the financial results of Bajaj Auto Ltd. and L&T Technology Services Ltd. for the quarter ended September.

Infosys Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. will release their financial results for the second quarter, which may impact market sentiment.

Reliance Industries Ltd. announced Oct. 28 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue, after shareholders of the Mukesh Ambani-owned company gave their nod for the bonus issue with more than the required majority.