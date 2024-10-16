GMR Airports Records Highest-Ever Passenger Traffic In First Half Of FY25

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. recorded a passenger traffic of 1.02 crore across all its airports in September, indicating a 9% surge on a year-on-year basis. The company's domestic traffic rose 7.5%, while its international traffic reported a 12% growth, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

In the first half of the current financial year, GMR Airports handled the highest-ever passenger traffic, crossing 63 million passengers. It also recorded the highest-ever passenger traffic in Delhi and Hyderabad during the first half of the fiscal, according to the filing.

Hyderabad also posted the highest-ever passenger traffic in the second quarter.