GMR Airports Records Highest-Ever Passenger Traffic In First Half Of FY25
Hyderabad also posted the highest-ever passenger traffic in the second quarter.
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. recorded a passenger traffic of 1.02 crore across all its airports in September, indicating a 9% surge on a year-on-year basis. The company's domestic traffic rose 7.5%, while its international traffic reported a 12% growth, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
In the first half of the current financial year, GMR Airports handled the highest-ever passenger traffic, crossing 63 million passengers. It also recorded the highest-ever passenger traffic in Delhi and Hyderabad during the first half of the fiscal, according to the filing.
Hyderabad also posted the highest-ever passenger traffic in the second quarter.
Delhi Airport
In September, Delhi Airport recorded a passenger traffic that crossed 6.2 million passengers, representing a 7.4% growth year-on-year. Its domestic traffic rose by 5.6% on a year-on-year basis, while its international traffic soared 13%.
The airport also managed the highest-ever cargo volume of approximately 0.55 million tonnes in the first half of the fiscal, a 15% rise.
The airport also introduced a fast-track immigration system along with launching a bus waiting lounge at Terminal 3.
Hyderabad Airport
Last month, the airport's passenger traffic crossed 2.2 million passengers, noting a 15% growth year-on-year. Its domestic traffic rose 15% year-on-year, while the international traffic surged by 12%.
On Sept. 29, the airport recorded the highest-ever single-day passenger traffic of 85,000 passengers.
Goa Airport
In September, the Goa airport handled around 0.33 million passengers, while it managed 2.2 million commuters in the first half of the fiscal.
In the first half of the current fiscal, its domestic traffic rose 12%, while its international traffic surged 479%.
Nagpur Airport
GMR Nagpur International Airport Ltd., a fully owned part of GMR Airports Ltd., has signed a concession agreement with Mihan India Ltd.
This agreement is for upgrading, developing and operating Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.
Shares of GMR Airports closed 0.20% lower at Rs 89.36 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.34% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen 52.10% in the last 12 months and 10.94% on a year-to-date basis.