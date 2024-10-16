Reliance Industries Sets Oct. 28 As Record Date For 1:1 Bonus Issue

Reliance Industries Ltd. on Wednesday announced Oct. 28 as the record date for the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

On the same day, shareholders of the Mukesh Ambani-owned company gave their nod for the bonus issue with more than the required majority, according to an exchange filing.

RIL had announced the 1:1 bonus issue during its annual general meeting on Aug. 29, 2024. The board approval for the issue was granted on Sept. 5.

Earlier this week, there was anticipation that RIL would announce the record date for the bonus issue during the board meeting on Oct. 14. However, no announcement was made related to it following the meeting.