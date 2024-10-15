Why Reliance Industries Did Not Announce Ex-Date For Its 1:1 Bonus

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Ltd. had announced a bonus issue of 1:1 on the day of its AGM on Aug. 29, 2024. The board of the company subsequently met a few days later to confirm and approve the bonus issue.

The company subsequently obtained shareholders' nod for the bonus issue through postal ballot. But the company is yet to announce the ex-date for the bonus issue.

It was widely anticipated that RIL will announce the record date and ex-date for the bonus issue when the board met on Oct. 14, 2024 for the second quarter earnings. But no decision on the ex-date was announced.