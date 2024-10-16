RVNL Emerges As Lowest Bidder For Rs 270 Crore Project From Maharashtra Metro Authority

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rs 270 crore metro construction project from the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp. Ltd.

The contract involves the construction of seven elevated metro stations to reach Hingna Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur, Hingna Bus Station, and Hingna, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company will also build three elevated metro stations to reach Pardi, Kapsi Khurd, and Transport Nagar as part of Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase-2, the filings said. Also, the project is supposed to be executed within a timeframe of 30 months.