RVNL's New Factory In Maharashtra To Produce 1,920 Vande Bharat Sleeper Coaches
The Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways also highlighted that the project will boost employment and skill development in the region.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has commissioned the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur, Maharashtra, on Thursday. It will produce 1,920 Vande Bharat sleeper coaches and maintain them for 35 years, the company announced on X.
"Exciting times for Indian Railways! The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur, Maharashtra, has been commissioned! This milestone is part of RVNL’s commitment to modernising India's railway network. With 1,920 Vande Bharat sleeper coaches set to be manufactured and maintained for 35 years, this project is driving employment, skill development, and the vision of a #ViksitBharat @2047. Kudos to the Kinet and RVNL teams for their incredible work!" RVNL shared on X.
The company on Aug. 30 had won orders worth Rs 202.87 crore from South Eastern Railways for the construction of a 132 kilovolt traction substation, section post, and subsection post in a 2x25 system in Kharagpur-Bhadrak, which falls under the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of RVNL on Thursday closed 1.67% lower at Rs 582.70 per share, compared to a 0.18% decline in the BSE Sensex.