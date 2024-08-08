RVNL Q1 Results: Profit Down 35%, Misses Estimates

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.'s net profit decreased in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit narrowed 34.7% year-on-year to Rs 223.9 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 343.1 crore over the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 394 crore.

Revenue from operations declined 26.9% to Rs 4,073.8 crore in the April-June period, as against Rs 5,571.6 crore last fiscal, surpassing/missing analysts' estimates of Rs 5,850 crore.