NDTV ProfitMarketsRVNL Q1 Results: Profit Down 35%, Misses Estimates
RVNL Q1 Results: Profit Down 35%, Misses Estimates

08 Aug 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Image used for representational purposes (Source: RVNL website)

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.'s net profit decreased in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit narrowed 34.7% year-on-year to Rs 223.9 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 343.1 crore over the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 394 crore.

Revenue from operations declined 26.9% to Rs 4,073.8 crore in the April-June period, as against Rs 5,571.6 crore last fiscal, surpassing/missing analysts' estimates of Rs 5,850 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue fell 26.9% to Rs 4,073.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,850 crore).

  • Ebitda decreased 48.0% to Rs 181.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 362 crore).

  • Ebitda margin narrowed to 4.45% versus 6.26% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.2%).

  • Net profit down 34.7% to Rs 223.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 394 crore).

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. declined 6.04% to Rs 531.65, the lowest level since July 8. It was pared losses to trade 3.58% lower at Rs 545.20 as of 2:32 p.m., as compared to 0.56% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The scrip gained 341.16% in 12 months, and 199.97% on year to date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.69.

Three analysts tracking the company, recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 35.6%.

