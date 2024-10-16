Virat Kohli-Backed Wrogn Secures Rs 75 Crore Investment From Aditya Birla Digital Fashion

Wrogn, the clothing and footwear brand backed by cricketer Virat Kohli, received an additional infusion of Rs 75 crore from Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures Ltd. or ABDFVL.

With this investment, ABDFVL's shareholding in Wrogn will increase from 17.1% to 32.84% on a fully diluted basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The acquisition of additional stake will be completed through cash consideration within 30 to 90 days, an exchange filing said.

The fresh infusion of funds is in "continuation of its earlier investment on certain milestone based valuations", the filing said. This will help in the expansion of ABDFVL's portfolio of digital-first brands, it added.

Incorporated in 2012, Wrogn is involved in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fashion apparel, footwear and accessories.

Wrogn's revenue fell to Rs 243 crore in fiscal 2024 from Rs 344 crore fiscal 2023. The company had reported a revenue of Rs 336 crore in fiscal 2022.