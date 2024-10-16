L&T Technology Services Q2 Results: Profit Up 2%, Meets Estimates

L&T Technology Services Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 2% quarter-on-quarter in the July–September quarter of the current financial year, meeting the Street's expectations.

The engineering research and development services posted a profit of Rs 320 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, as compared to a Rs 333 crore estimate by Bloomberg analysts. In the previous quarter, the company posted a profit of Rs 314 crore.

LTTS revenue during the quarter under review rose 4.5% to Rs 2,573 crore from Rs 2,462 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The Bloomberg estimate for the company's revenue was Rs 2,570 crore.

The earnings before interest and taxes rose 1% to Rs 388 crore against Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 413, whereas the Ebitda margin contracted to 15.1% from 15.6% against the Bloomberg estimate of 16.1%.