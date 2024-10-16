Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue, Profit Up 9%
Bajaj Auto's standalone net profit for Q2 FY25 increased by 9% year-on-year to Rs 2,005.04 crore, supported by revenue growth.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. clocked its highest ever revenue in July-September 2024 as its two-wheeler sales surged on the back of premiumisation, electrification and new models.
Standalone net profit of the Pulsar maker rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 2,005.04 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024, on the back of revenue that surged 21.8% to Rs 13,127.47 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at Rs 13,253 crore and the bottomline at Rs 2,201 crore.
Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 21.8% to Rs 13,127.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,253 crore)
Ebitda up 24% to Rs 2,652.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,689 crore)
Margin at 20.2% versus 19.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.30%)
Net profit up 9% to Rs 2,005.04 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,201)
The quarterly outperformance comes on the back of outsized sales that the Chakan, Pune-based automaker clocked in the second quarter.
In July-September 2024, Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales---including exports---rose 17.19% year-on-year to 10,33,208 units as against 8,81,583 units in the year-ago period, according to data on the company's website. The company's VAHAN market share---calculated on the basis of vehicle registrations in a given month---stood at 11.76% as on 30 September.
Electric Bolt
The Bajaj Chetak has broken into gallop after five years of trotting in India's nascent but fast-growing electric two-wheeler space.
In the three months ended September, sales of the electric scooter more than tripled to 53,730 units as against 17,824 units in the year-ago period. In fact, Bajaj Auto shipped nearly as many Chetak EVs in July 2024 as in all of second quarter last year.
As on 30 September, the company had 21.47% market share in the electric two-wheeler space.