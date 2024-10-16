Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue, Profit Up 9%

Bajaj Auto Ltd. clocked its highest ever revenue in July-September 2024 as its two-wheeler sales surged on the back of premiumisation, electrification and new models.

Standalone net profit of the Pulsar maker rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 2,005.04 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024, on the back of revenue that surged 21.8% to Rs 13,127.47 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the topline at Rs 13,253 crore and the bottomline at Rs 2,201 crore.