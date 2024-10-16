Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 Update: Sales Value Rises 22% To Rs 770 Crore

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. reported on Wednesday its highest-ever quarterly sales value in the quarter ended September. The sales value for the second quarter saw a 22% jump to Rs 770 crore in comparison to Rs 632 crore in the same time period last year.

The 24K segment contributed 30% to the sales values in the second quarter, the real estate developer said in an exchange filing. The sales value in the first half of the current financial year was Rs 1,481 crore, while the sales value for the first six months of the previous fiscal was at Rs 1,333 crore.

Total collections for the second quarter rose 16% year-on-year to Rs 550 crore, the real estate player added. The collection for the first half of the fiscal stood at Rs 1,162 crore, an 18% jump from Rs 985 crore in the year-ago period on the back of robust sales and timely execution of projects.

The Pune-based company achieved quarterly sales volumes of 1.03 million sq. ft., with the average realisation improving 16% to reach Rs 7,472 per sq. ft.