Hyundai Motor India IPO Subscribed 22% So Far On Day Two

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for subscription for the second day on Wednesday. The IPO has been subscribed 0.22 times the offer so far on the second day. It was subscribed 18% on the first day.

The company has set a price band of Rs 1,865–Rs 1,960 per share for its three-day IPO, which is a pure offer for sale of 14.2 crore shares.

The company aims to raise up to Rs 27,870 crore, making it India’s biggest IPO, surpassing Life Insurance Corp.'s Rs 21,000 crore offer in 2022.

The minimum application lot size is seven shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Hyundai Motor India raised Rs 8,315 crore from anchor investors on Monday. It allotted 4.24 crore shares at Rs 1,960 apiece to 225 anchor investors.

Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg explained how the IPO marks the second phase of Hyundai Motor India's growth story, presenting opportunities for both local and global investors. "We are the second-largest player in the passenger vehicle segment in India, and this IPO is a key milestone in our growth journey,” he said.