Hyundai Motor India Raises Rs 8,315 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has raised approximately Rs 8,315 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of its record initial public offering. The company allotted 4.24 crore shares at Rs 1,960 apiece to 225 anchor investors, according to a statement.

New World Fund Inc. has secured the highest allocation with a 9.29% stake. SBI Life Insurance Co., Government Pension Fund Global, and HDFC Life Insurance Co. received the second-highest allotment of 3.21% equity, while HSBC Kotak Flexi Cap Fund got a 2.38% stake in the company.

The company will launch its IPO on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 27,870 crore, making it India’s biggest IPO, surpassing Life Insurance Corp.'s Rs 21,000 crore IPO in 2022. The company has set a price band of Rs 1,865–Rs 1,960 per share for its three-day IPO, which is a pure offer for sale of 14.2 crore shares. The minimum application lot size is seven shares.