Hyundai India To Announce Dividend Policy After FY25, Says COO Tarun Garg

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will announce a new dividend policy after fiscal 2025, according to Tarun Garg, chief operating officer of the company. Speaking on the opening day of the company’s highly anticipated initial public offering, Garg noted the company’s focus on balancing shareholder returns and reinvestment for growth.

"If we take into account the returns, cash position, capex requirement, but most importantly we’d like to benchmark with the industry best practices and look at the shareholders returns very closely," he said.

The IPO, the largest globally in 2024, opened for subscription on Tuesday and had been subscribed 0.08 times, or 8% as of 11:09 a.m. The company plans to raise up to Rs 27,870 crore, marking India’s biggest IPO since Life Insurance Corporation’s Rs 21,000 crore offering in 2022.

“Our parent company is well-placed with a range of alternate powertrains, including electric, hybrid, and hydrogen, which positions us strongly for the future. The new dividend policy will align with industry best practices and the company’s capital needs for further growth,” he said.